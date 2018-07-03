Listen Live Sports

The Latest: US secretary of state to visit Mexico

July 3, 2018 3:03 pm
 
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Latest on Mexico’s President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (all times local):

1:55 p.m.

Mexico’s Foreign Affairs Ministry says U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo will visit Mexico July 13 to meet with President Enrique Pena Nieto and President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

It says they will discuss issues including immigration, trade, security and development.

The leftist Lopez Obrador won the presidency Sunday by capturing 53 percent of the popular vote. He mentioned the upcoming meeting with Pompeo during a news conference Tuesday and said it had been agreed to during a conversation with President Donald Trump on Monday.

