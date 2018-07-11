The Latest: Well-wishers line up to meet San Francisco mayor

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Latest on the inauguration of San Francisco’s first black female mayor (all times local):

2:20 p.m.

A line of well-wishers snaked outside the mayor’s office and waited their turn for quick face-time with the new mayor of San Francisco on Wednesday.

They said they wanted to offer congratulations and tell her they had her back. Some were retired schoolteachers and others from out of town. An 8-year-old girl named after Mayor London Breed said she had no idea what she would say when she met her namesake.

Advertisement

Bill Barnes, spokesman for the city administrator’s office, said the reception queue is a tradition that started in 1916 with Mayor James “Sunny Jim” Rolph Jr. inside a newly completed City Hall. The old building had been destroyed in the 1906 earthquake and fire.

The inauguration day reception has not always been held and depended on the location and mayor.

___

11:55 a.m.

London Breed has been sworn in as the first black female mayor of San Francisco.

Breed grew up in public housing a few blocks from City Hall, where on Wednesday California Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, a former mayor of San Francisco, administered the oath of office.

Breed says the city has failed to address its chronic homeless problem and an affordable housing shortage that has forced many longtime residents to leave.

She says she is committed to building more housing and to address the mental health issues of those living on city streets.

Breed is the second woman to become mayor of San Francisco. The first was current U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who welcomed Breed to the exclusive club in a video message.

Breed is the 45th mayor of the city.

___

11:35 a.m.

A fiery Rev. Amos C. Brown blasted President Donald Trump at the inauguration of London Breed, the first black female mayor of San Francisco.

Brown, president of the San Francisco chapter of the NAACP, noted Wednesday that the city’s 45th mayor has a lot to show the 45th president of the United States about leading with courage and compassion.

He said Trump could take a lesson from San Francisco on how to “love each other and not take our children away from their parents.”

At least 1,000 people are attending the outdoor inauguration. They cheered the reverend’s remarks.

Brown shared the invocation with Rabbi Beth Singer.

___

10:30 a.m.

Family members of the new San Francisco mayor are among the first in line for her inauguration.

Jeanette Dupas-Walker, a cousin of incoming mayor London Breed’s mother, roused two grandchildren early Wednesday to see their cousin take the oath of office.

She says “it brings tears of joy” when she thinks about Breed’s accomplishments.

One of Dupas-Walker’s grandsons, 11-year-old Jayden Dupas, said he was irritated to be woken up so early but also is astonished that someone from his background is San Francisco’s first black female mayor.

He said he expects to congratulate her later.

___

12:05 a.m.

London Breed is set to make history when she takes the oath of office and becomes the first black female elected mayor of San Francisco.

Breed, who will be sworn in Wednesday, succeeds Mayor Ed Lee. His unexpected death in December prompted a special June election to serve the remainder of his term.

Breed, a 43-year-old San Francisco native, has pledged to address the city’s most pressing problems, including homeless tent camps, open drug use and unbearably high housing prices.

She also says she is committed to ensuring that impoverished African American and other minority children receive the opportunities they need to advance.

Breed was most recently president of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.