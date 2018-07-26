Thousands of officers attend funeral for fallen prison guard

ARDEN HILLS, Minn. (AP) — Thousands of law enforcement officers have paid their respects to a Minnesota prison guard killed in the line of duty.

An honor guard from around the region stood at the entrance to North Heights Lutheran Church in Arden Hills Thursday morning as the body of Joseph Gomm arrived in a casket draped with a U.S. flag.

The 45-year-old corrections officer was killed by an inmate at the Stillwater prison last week. Gomm is the first prison guard killed in the line of duty in Minnesota.

A procession of about 3,000 officers escorted Gomm’s casket from the church to Roselawn Cemetery in Roseville where he will be laid to rest. Hundreds of people lined the 9-mile (15-kilometer) procession route in tribute to the officer.

___

This story has been corrected to show the church is in Arden Hills, not Arden Heights.

