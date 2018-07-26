Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Thousands of officers attend funeral for fallen prison guard

July 26, 2018 5:48 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ARDEN HILLS, Minn. (AP) — Thousands of law enforcement officers have paid their respects to a Minnesota prison guard killed in the line of duty.

An honor guard from around the region stood at the entrance to North Heights Lutheran Church in Arden Hills Thursday morning as the body of Joseph Gomm arrived in a casket draped with a U.S. flag.

The 45-year-old corrections officer was killed by an inmate at the Stillwater prison last week. Gomm is the first prison guard killed in the line of duty in Minnesota.

A procession of about 3,000 officers escorted Gomm’s casket from the church to Roselawn Cemetery in Roseville where he will be laid to rest. Hundreds of people lined the 9-mile (15-kilometer) procession route in tribute to the officer.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

___

This story has been corrected to show the church is in Arden Hills, not Arden Heights.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington