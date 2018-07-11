Listen Live Sports

Tiny Kansas town’s councilwoman bites jailer’s thumb

July 11, 2018 12:57 pm
 
HURON, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a councilwoman for a tiny Kansas town kicked, hit and scratched deputies and that they had to use a stun gun to subdue her.

Atchison County Sheriff’s Office Sheriff Jack Laurie says 48-year-old Carol Fowler remains jailed Wednesday on $25,000 bond after the June 29 melee. It began when deputies went to Fowler’s home in the 70-person town of Huron to arrest her for failing to appear in court on unrelated charges. Laurie says she later broke a jailer’s thumb when she bit it, leading to a felony charge. Her attorney didn’t immediately return a phone message.

Fowler has attended just one meeting since she was elected in November with two votes. Fellow council member Paula Clem says Fowler faces possible ouster because she’s missed so many meetings.

