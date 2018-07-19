Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Top German court rejects bid to block gas pipeline

July 19, 2018 4:16 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s highest court has rejected a bid by an environmentalist group to block construction of the planned Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which would pump Russian gas to Germany under the Baltic Sea.

The Nord Stream 2 project will add to an existing direct Russian-German pipeline, increasing the amount of natural gas Russia can send to central Europe skirting transit countries to Germany’s east. Several eastern European countries object to the plan, which the United States also opposes.

The Naturschutzbund Deutschland environmental group filed a suit to the Federal Constitutional Court challenging a lower court’s rejection of its bid for an injunction blocking permission for construction in German waters.

However, the federal court said Thursday that it threw out the complaint, finding that the group failed to explain its case sufficiently.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington