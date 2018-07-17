Listen Live Sports

Trapped tourists call wrong Lisbon police for help

July 17, 2018 11:15 pm
 
LISBON, Maine (AP) — Two tourists who became trapped in an elevator accidently called the wrong Lisbon police department for help.

Dispatcher Cathy Roy told WCSH-TV Tuesday she was working at the Lisbon Police Department in Maine a few weeks ago when she received a call from the trapped tourists. The only problem was they were in Lisbon, Portugal.

Roy says the two women had pressed the elevators’ emergency button for help. No one answered, so the women searched online for “Lisbon Police” and called the first number listed.

Roy says she stayed on the phone with the women and found the right Lisbon police department to call.

Despite the language barrier, Roy says she was able to direct emergency crews to the women and help them escape.

