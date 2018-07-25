Listen Live Sports

Trial opens for father of girl, 12, shot by constable

July 25, 2018 2:41 pm
 
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — The trial has begun for a Pennsylvania man charged in the death of his 12-year-old daughter, who was shot by a constable serving eviction papers.

Perry County authorities accuse 60-year-old Donald Meyer of pointing a loaded rifle at the constable, who fired a shot that went through Meyer’s arm and fatally struck Ciara Meyer in January 2016.

PennLive.com reports that District Attorney Andrew Bender told jurors Wednesday morning that “Parents are supposed to protect their children. Not put them in harm’s way.”

Defense attorney Jerry Philpott says his client feared his home was “being invaded” and went to the door with a gun he had been cleaning.

The trial has been moved to Lycoming County. Meyer faces homicide, aggravated assault and firearms charges.

Information from: Pennlive.com, http://www.pennlive.com

