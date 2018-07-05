Listen Live Sports

‘Trump baby’ blimp to fly in London during president’s visit

July 5, 2018 1:10 pm
 
LONDON (AP) — Protesters have been given approval to fly a blimp depicting Donald Trump as a giant orange baby over Parliament during the U.S. president’s visit to Britain next week.

The Greater London Authority says the 20-foot (6-meter) inflatable can fly two hours on July 13.

Activist Leo Murray, one of those behind the blimp, said Thursday that City Hall “originally told us that they didn’t recognize Trump Baby as legitimate protest. But, following a huge groundswell of public support for our plan, it looks like City Hall has rediscovered its sense of humor.”

Anti-Trump protests are planned in London — a city the president is expected to largely avoid. He is expected to meet Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle and see Prime Minister Theresa May at her country retreat, Chequers.

This version corrects that the blimp will fly during Trump’s visit on July 13, not June 13.

