Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Trump celebrates Kelly’s first full year as chief of staff

July 30, 2018 6:15 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is celebrating his chief of staff’s survival for a full year on the job.

Trump congratulated John Kelly in a tweet that includes a photo of the two men smiling wide.

He writes: “Congratulations to General John Kelly. Today we celebrate his first full year as @WhiteHouse Chief of Staff!”

Trump also marked the occasion during an Oval Office swearing-in ceremony for the new secretary of Veterans Affairs.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Kelly’s fate has been a subject of months of speculation as his standing in the West Wing diminished.

Trump has at times sounded out allies about potential replacements, and Kelly has told people he’d be happy if he made it to the one-year mark.

It was July 28 of last year when Trump announced Kelly would replace Reince Priebus.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington