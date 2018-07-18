Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Trump: Montenegro’s ‘aggressive people’ could start WWIII

July 18, 2018 11:25 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is taking another jab at NATO, questioning whether the alliance’s mutual defense pact might conceivably let tiny Montenegro’s “very aggressive people” start World War III.

Trump commented in an interview with Tucker Carlson of Fox News Channel that aired Tuesday night. The interview was conducted Monday after the Helsinki summit.

Trump and Carlson were discussing NATO when the Fox News host questioned why his son should have to defend Montenegro if it’s attacked. Russia was irked when Montenegro joined NATO in 2017, and relations between the two countries have been frosty.

The president replied that he’s asked the same question. Montenegro “may get aggressive and congratulations, you’re in World War III,” Trump said.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Trump is a longstanding skeptic of NATO. A scenario where tensions over Montenegro would trigger nuclear war seems unlikely.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington