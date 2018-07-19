Listen Live Sports

Trump on EU’s $5B fine against Google: ‘I told you so!’

July 19, 2018 10:18 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says the European Union’s record $5 billion fine against tech giant Google proves his point that the EU is taking advantage of the U.S.

Trump is engaged in a running dispute with the EU over trade. Trump has imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from the EU and is considering levies against European automobiles sold in the U.S. He recently described the EU, which includes some of America’s strongest allies, as a “foe” of the U.S.

Trump tweets Thursday: “I told you so! The European Union just slapped a Five Billion Dollar fine on one of our great companies, Google. They truly have taken advantage of the U.S., but not for long!”

Trump and EU leaders are expected to meet at the White House next week.

