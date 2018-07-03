Listen Live Sports

Trump orders US flags lowered to honor slain journalists

July 3, 2018 11:32 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has ordered U.S. flags on federal property be flown at half-staff through sunset Tuesday to honor five newspaper journalists slain in Maryland’s capital.

The order comes after Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley said Monday that Trump had declined his request to lower the flags.

Trump issued a proclamation Tuesday ordering the flags fly at half-staff through sundown.

Five Capital Gazette newspaper employees were killed Thursday when a gunman holding a grudge against the publication shot them in the newsroom.

Trump has repeatedly called journalists the “enemy of the people.” He said the day after the shooting that journalists shouldn’t fear being violently attacked while doing their job.

The White House says Trump ordered the flags lowered as soon as he learned of the Annapolis mayor’s request.

