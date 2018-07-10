Listen Live Sports

Trump son-in-law Kushner to meet with Mexico president-elect

July 10, 2018 3:44 pm
 
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The incoming administration of Mexico President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador says that the U.S. government has informed it that President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner will accompany Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on a visit this week. Kushner is also a White House adviser.

Pompeo has been scheduled to meet with President Enrique Pena Nieto and his foreign minister, as well as making a “courtesy” visit Friday to Lopez Obrador and his choice for foreign minister, Marcelo Ebrard.

Lopez Obrador said Tuesday that since Pompeo will be accompanied by other U.S. officials, he will ask his proposed Cabinet to attend as well.

He says the meeting is “very good news.”

Lopez Obrador won in a landslide July 1 and will take office Dec. 1.

