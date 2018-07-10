Listen Live Sports

Trump: ‘Tell people not to come to our country illegally’

July 10, 2018 8:58 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he has a solution to the federal government missing a court-imposed deadline to reunite migrant children with their families: “Tell people not to come to our country illegally.”

On Monday, Trump’s administration acknowledged it would not meet a Tuesday deadline set by a San Diego federal judge to reunite detained children under 5 with their families.

Addressing questions about the missed deadline before departing the White House on Tuesday for Europe, Trump says, “That’s the solution. Don’t come to our country illegally. Come like other people do. Come legally.”

Trump is also criticizing some Democrats for calling for an end to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, claiming their position proves “Democrats want open borders, and they don’t mind crime.”

