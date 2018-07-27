Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Trump to award Medal of Honor to late Air Force sergeant

July 27, 2018 5:47 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will award the Medal of Honor to an Air Force sergeant credited with saving the lives of service members on a mountain in Afghanistan in 2002.

Trump will present the award posthumously to the family of Technical Sergeant John A. Chapman, a native of Windsor Locks, Connecticut.

Chapman’s helicopter came under heavy fire and crash landed in a valley. Chapman and other team members returned to the snow-capped mountain to rescue a stranded service member.

The White House says Chapman “charged into enemy fire through harrowing conditions,” seized a bunker and killed its occupants. In an ensuing firefight, he was severely wounded but continued to fight until he was killed.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

The award is given to those who risk their lives and go above and beyond the call of duty.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Defense Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington