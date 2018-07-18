Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Trump to promote job training at White House event

July 18, 2018 5:07 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is asking U.S. companies and trade associations to sign onto a pledge to give students and workers more job training and skills development opportunities in the face of increasing automation.

Trump is signing an executive order Thursday to enhance vocational training, creating a national council for U.S. workers and a workforce policy advisory board.

The White House says it expects the pledge to lead to at least 500,000 new career opportunities for students and workers.

Executives with IBM, FedEx and Lockheed Martin plan to attend a White House event with the president Thursday, along with students and workers.

Senior adviser Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter, says companies and trade groups will provide “concrete and substantial educational and re-skilling opportunities” for workers and students through the pledge.

