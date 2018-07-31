Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Trump tweets endorsement of Wyoming US Senate incumbent

July 31, 2018 4:50 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — President Donald Trump is weighing in on Wyoming’s U.S. Senate race, endorsing incumbent John Barrasso over a wealthy opponent in an upcoming Republican primary.

Trump tweeted Tuesday that Barrasso doesn’t need his help because he is “absolutely outstanding in every way” but he hopes Wyoming voters will support Barrasso in the Aug. 21 primary.

No public polling to date shows whether Barrasso faces a significant challenge from Dave Dodson, a wealthy businessman from Jackson Hole. Dodson says he’s prepared to spend $1 million of his own money on the race.

Barrasso has easily won election twice since his appointment to the Senate in 2007.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Dodson ran as an independent before switching to the Republican race. Dodson says Trump’s endorsement shows Barrasso is “obviously worried” about whether he will win.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington