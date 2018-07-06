Listen Live Sports

Turkey: 2 British brothers arrested for ‘terror propaganda’

July 6, 2018
 
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s state-run news agency says authorities have arrested two British citizens of Iraqi heritage for allegedly engaging in “terror propaganda” on behalf of outlawed Kurdish rebels.

Anadolu Agency said Friday that brothers Ayman Barzan and Hariam Barzan were detained at Dalaman Airport in southwest Turkey after being questioned by anti-terrorism profilers for acting “suspiciously.”

Police examined their social media accounts and found postings they deemed to be propaganda on behalf of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, PKK, and the Syrian Kurdish militia group, the People’s Protection Units, or YPG.

Turkey considers the YPG to be an extension of the PKK, which has waged a more than three-decade long insurgency in southeast Turkey and is considered a terror group by Ankara and its allies.

No further information was available on the brothers.

