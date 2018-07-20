Listen Live Sports

Turkey and the Netherlands to normalize relations after row

July 20, 2018 8:42 am
 
ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey and the Netherlands say their relations are on the mend after a diplomatic row in 2017 ahead of a critical Turkish referendum.

In a joint statement Friday, the two countries stated their “readiness for normalization” of diplomatic relations, following a meeting at the NATO summit last week. The foreign ministers agreed to reinstate ambassadors to Ankara and The Hague soon.

Relations were wrecked in March 2017 after the Netherlands barred two Turkish ministers from campaigning to expatriate Turks ahead of an April referendum that changed Turkey’s governance to an executive presidency.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called the Dutch “Nazi remnants” and Turkey halted all high-level political discussions, saying it would impose political sanctions.

According to the statement, the Dutch foreign minister is expected to visit Turkey this year.

