Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Tyson cites tariffs in cutting earnings outlook for the year

July 30, 2018 11:55 am
 
< a min read
Share       

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) — Tyson Foods is citing higher tariffs and uncertainty about trade policies in cutting its profit forecast.

The Springdale, Arkansas-based company said Monday the tariffs are primarily affecting chicken and pork prices, in the U.S. and elsewhere. President Donald Trump has imposed tariffs on a range of goods, and China retaliated with tariffs on U.S. exports.

Tariffs on steel and aluminum have pressured automakers, and General Motors also cut its outlook for the year.

Tyson Foods Inc. says it now expects adjusted earnings of about $5.70 to $6 for the year. It previously expected $6.55 to $6.70 per share. CEO Tom Hayes said “changing global trade policies here and abroad” and “the uncertainty of any resolution” contributed to lower prices and an oversupply.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Tyson shares fell 6 percent.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington