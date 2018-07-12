Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Uber to give Czech authorities details for tax purposes

July 12, 2018 5:35 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PRAGUE (AP) — Uber is to give the Czech Republic’s finance ministry information on its drivers’ activities so the proper amount of tax is paid.

According to the deal signed Thursday, the ride-hailing service also agreed that as of October its new drivers will join an electronic reporting system introduced by the local authorities.

Initially, the agreement will be effective for a year. Uber will then assess its functioning.

Finance Minister Alena Schillerova says she hopes the deal could also help calm down tensions between Uber and traditional taxi services.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington