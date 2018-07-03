Listen Live Sports

UK business group warns patience running out on Brexit

July 3, 2018 7:04 am
 
LONDON (AP) — A major British business group says companies need answers over post-Brexit relations with the EU, as Prime Minister Theresa May tries to unite her feuding government around a common vision for future trade with the bloc.

The British Chambers of Commerce says firms don’t know what arrangements will be in areas including tariffs, tax, customs and aviation.

Director-general Adam Marshall said Tuesday that “business patience is reaching breaking point.” He says questions affecting “the livelihoods of millions of people remain unanswered.”

Britain is due to leave the 28-nation bloc in March.

May will gather her fractious cabinet on Friday to try to hammer out a plan for customs and trade ties.

The bloc has warned Britain it must provide realistic proposals soon or risk crashing out without a deal.

