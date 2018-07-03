Listen Live Sports

UK govt outlines new initiative for LGBT communities

July 3, 2018 5:06 am
 
LONDON (AP) — The British government says it will ban gay conversion therapy as part of 4.5-million-pound ($5.9 million) effort to make society more inclusive for LGBT people.

The initiative comes after the government released the results of a survey of 108,000 LGBT people, which found that 5 percent had been offered conversion therapies. The government says it will “eradicate the abhorrent practice.”

The survey also found that LGBT people experience prejudice daily, with more than two in three saying they avoid holding hands with a same-sex partner in public for fear of a negative reaction.

Prime Minister Theresa May says, “no one should ever have to hide who they are or who they love.”

The government’s 75-point plan includes appointment of a national LGBT health adviser to improve care for the community.

