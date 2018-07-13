Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

UN elects Iceland to replace US on Human Rights Council

July 13, 2018 5:10 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly has elected Iceland to replace the United States on the U.N. Human Rights Council following the Trump administration’s decision to leave the Geneva-based organization last month.

Iceland was nominated by the group of Western nations and received 172 votes Friday while France received one, sparking laughter in the assembly chamber.

U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley said the administration withdrew from the council “because our commitment does not allow us to remain a part of a hypocritical and self-serving organization that makes a mockery of human rights.” She lambasted the council for “its chronic bias against Israel.”

The 47-member Human Rights Council allocates a specific number of seats for each region of the globe.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Iceland’s term begins immediately and it will serve until Dec. 31, 2019.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington