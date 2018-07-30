Listen Live Sports

UN receives 70 new allegations of sex abuse and exploitation

July 30, 2018 2:50 pm
 
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations says it received 70 allegations of sexual exploitation and abuse in the second quarter of 2018 — 43 involving U.N. personnel, 24 involving people working for U.N. partner organizations, and three pertaining to U.N.-authorized international forces.

U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said Monday the allegations made between April 1 and June 30 include 18 from U.N. peacekeeping missions and 25 from U.N. agencies.

The 84 alleged victims include 46 women and 17 girls and one boy under the age of 18, he said.

Haq said the alleged perpetrators include 80 men and 4 women.

Of the 70 cases, he said 61 are being assessed and investigated, three were substantiated through an investigation, two were not substantiated and four were closed under circumstances which were not disclosed.

