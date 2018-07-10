Listen Live Sports

UN Security Council: Ethiopia-Eritrea peace deal is historic

July 10, 2018 6:18 pm
 
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council says the peace declaration signed by Ethiopia and Eritrea after 20 years as enemies “represents a historic and significant development with far-reaching positive consequences for the Horn of Africa and beyond.”

The council on Tuesday commended Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki for signing the agreement and welcomed their commitment “to resume diplomatic ties and open a new chapter of cooperation and partnership.”

Eritrea gained independence from Ethiopia in 1993 after a 30-year guerrilla war, but their border remained contested and about 80,000 people died in a 1998-2000 border war.

The Security Council welcomed Ahmed’s agreement to implement a 2002 boundary commission ruling awarding the key town of Badme to Eritrea.

The council offered to help the two countries implement the declaration.

