Update on the latest business

FINANCIAL MARKETS

Stocks slip

NEW YORK (AP) — Stock indexes are slipping in midday trading on Wall Street.

Weakness in banks is partly offsetting gains by small-company stocks.

American Express lost 2.5 percent Thursday after the company said it had to set aside more money last quarter to cover potential bad loans. EBay slumped 8 percent after reporting weak revenue figures.

Comcast rose 3 percent Thursday after ending its bid to buy most of Twenty-First Century Fox.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.85 percent.

COMCAST-FOX

Comcast dropping out of Twenty-First Century Fox bidding war

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Comcast is dropping its bid for Fox’s entertainment businesses, paving the way for Disney to boost its upcoming streaming service by buying the studios behind “The Simpsons” and X-Men.

Comcast had been dueling with Disney for Twenty-First Century Fox, but Comcast said Thursday that it would not raise its $66 billion offer for Fox. The Walt Disney Co. had topped Comcast’s bid by offering $71 billion.

The U.S. Department of Justice has approved Disney’s bid as long as Disney, which owns the national sports network ESPN, sells Fox’s 22 regional sports networks. Fox shareholders are set to vote on Disney’s offer July 27.

Comcast can now focus on its pursuit of European pay-TV operator Sky, a deal that would give the Philadelphia-based cable and media company a larger presence outside the U.S.

The moves come as the media landscape is shifting dramatically. Cable and telecom companies are buying content makers to compete with popular streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon. AT&T bought Time Warner last month for $81 billion.

TRUMP-TRADE-AUTO TARIFFS

Auto industry opposes car tariffs

WASHINGTON (AP) — Automakers, dealers and suppliers are united in opposition to President Donald Trump’s proposed tariffs on imported cars, trucks and auto parts.

Jennifer Thomas of the Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers told a Commerce Department hearing Thursday that “the opposition is widespread and deep because the consequences are alarming.”

Trump has ordered the department to investigate whether auto imports pose a threat to U.S. national security that would justify tariffs.

Automakers say the tariffs would drive up the cost of imported components and would invite retaliation by US. trading partners.

In a study out Thursday, the Center for Automotive Research found that a 25 percent tariff on autos and parts would cut U.S. auto sales by 2 million and wipe out 714,700 jobs.

EUROPE-US-TRADE

EU to hit back if US imposes tariffs on car imports

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union says it is already preparing measures to retaliate against the U.S. if President Donald Trump imposes tariffs on imported cars and auto parts.

EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said Thursday that the 28-nation bloc would be forced to impose more “rebalancing measures” if Trump escalates trade tensions with the auto tariffs. They would come on top of tariffs the U.S. put on steel and aluminum imports, which the EU responded to with duties on U.S. products.

Malmstrom said: “If the U.S. would impose these car tariffs that would be very unfortunate.” She said the EU was preparing “a list of rebalancing measures there as well. And this we have made clear to our American partners.”

Malmstrom and EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker will visit Trump next week.

TRUMP-TAX RETURNS

New York state launches tax probe of Trump Foundation

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state tax officials have opened an investigation into the Trump Foundation to determine whether President Donald Trump or his charity violated state law.

The probe began about a month ago and was confirmed Thursday by an official with knowledge of the case. The official was not authorized to speak publicly about active investigations and spoke of condition of anonymity.

If evidence of alleged crimes is found, the matter could be referred to prosecutors, who could seek the release of Trump’s tax returns.

The investigation, first reported by The New York Times, follows Democratic state Attorney General Barbara Underwood’s lawsuit alleging Trump and his adult children used money from the charity to settle business disputes and promote his presidential campaign.

The White House says the lawsuit is politically motivated.

CONGRESS-IRS CHIEF

Some Democrats opposing nominee to protest IRS donor policy

WASHINGTON (AP) — Several Senate Democrats say they’ll vote against President Donald Trump’s choice to head the IRS to protest a new agency policy allowing some groups to hide their donors’ identities. Critics say the policy will let more dark money — including from foreign interests — flood into the U.S. political system.

The Senate Finance Committee weighed Thursday the nomination of Beverly Hills tax attorney Charles Rettig to become the new Internal Revenue Service commissioner. The session broke into a debate over the new IRS policy lifting donor disclosure requirements for thousands of groups, including those spending millions on political ads.

It’s not that Rettig isn’t qualified for the position, the Democrats say. He’s suitable for the job, they say, but they need to register their concern over the new IRS policy.

CONGRESS-CONSUMER WATCHDOG

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans and Democrats on the Senate Banking Committee have different opinions on whether Kathy Kraninger’s work experience qualifies her to run the nation’s consumer financial watchdog.

The 42-year-old Kraninger was a relatively unknown mid-level bureaucrat working inside the Office of Management and Budget, overseeing roughly $250 billion in federal government programs, before being nominated by President Trump last month to lead the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

At a hearing Thursday, Idaho Republican Mike Crapo (KRAY’-poh) said he has “utmost confidence” that Kraninger’s “diversity of public service experience” has prepared her to run an agency charged with protecting consumers from financial fraud.

But Ohio Democrat Sherrod Brown said Kraninger will likely follow the approach of Mick Mulvaney, the acting head of the CFPB, who has made the agency much friendlier toward the financial industry.

In response to a question from Montana Democrat Jon Tester, Kraninger said she approves of the job Mulvaney has done at the bureau.

WELLS FARGO-REFUNDS

Report: Wells Fargo charged customers for hidden services

NEW YORK (AP) — Wells Fargo is in the process of refunding tens of millions of dollars to customers for products such as pet insurance, legal services and other add-on services that were added to customers’ accounts without their full understanding, a report says.

The Wall Street Journal, citing unnamed sources, reported Thursday that the bank for years charged monthly fees to hundreds of thousands of customers for dozens of products they didn’t fully understand or know how to use.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is looking into the matter, the newspaper reports.

Wells Fargo said in a statement emailed to the Associated Press that it is reviewing the add-on products and is working with regulators.

MEDICAL DEVICES LAWSUIT

Medical device company settles US case over false claims

COLONIE, N.Y. (AP) — A New York-based medical device company will pay the U.S. government $12.5 million to resolve allegations that it had health care providers submit false claims to federal programs.

The Department of Justice said Wednesday that suburban Albany-based AngioDynamics will pay $11.5 million to resolve allegations related to an unapproved drug delivery device. The company will also pay another $1 million to settle claims stemming from a device used to treat malfunctioning veins.

Federal prosecutors say the company misled consumers that federal programs would cover their devices’ costs.

The government also alleged AngioDynamics was aware that insurers declined to provide coverage for certain procedures and instructed health care providers to use inaccurate billing codes when submitting claims.

FACEBOOK-ZUCKERBERG-HOLOCAUST

Facebook to remove rumors instigating violence

NEW YORK (AP) — Facebook says it’s going to start taking down misinformation that could lead to violence.

The company’s new policy will begin in Sri Lanka and later expand to Myanmar. In both countries, human rights groups have faulted Facebook for an inadequate response to hate speech and the incitement of anti-Muslim violence.

Facebook has struggled over the past year to tamp down the global spread of rumors and political misinformation and explain what it will and won’t allow on its service after several high-profile mistakes.

The new policy announcement came not long after Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg sought to clarify remarks he made about Holocaust deniers in a Wednesday interview that sparked sharp criticism. Zuckerberg had said Facebook posts denying the Holocaust took place would not be removed automatically.

GOOGLE-INTERNET BALLOONS

Loon’s first commercial internet balloon deal is in Kenya

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) —

Loon, the internet-delivering-balloon unit of Google-parent Alphabet, is announcing its first commercial deal.

The company says it will work with partner Telkom Kenya to deliver 4G/LTE cellular access to Kenya in 2019.

The announcement comes just a week after Loon graduated from Alphabet’s secretive “moonshot factory” known as X. That means it’s considered a full-fledged company beside sister companies including Google and self-driving car developer Waymo.

The balloons will be tested in central Kenya, which has been difficult to service due to mountainous or inaccessible terrain. The high-altitude balloons have already been deployed in emergencies in Peru and Puerto Rico, where they helped regions devastated by floods and hurricanes.

TARGET-SAME-DAY DELIVERY

Target is cranking up same-day delivery in New York

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Target will begin rolling out speedy service for thousands of products by the end of the month in New York, less than a year after spending $550 million to acquire the same-day delivery company Shipt.

Rapid delivery has become the new front in retail, with every major player attempting to beat, or at least match Amazon.com in its reach.

It’s already begun same-day deliveries using Shipt in other parts of the country.

Target Corp. said Thursday that the same-day delivery of items like groceries and toys will start on July 31 in Hudson Valley and Kingston. It will launch in other areas, including Long Island, Manhattan, the Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens and Staten Island, next month.

Consumers must sign up for Shipt, regularly priced at $99 for an annual membership. Those that sign up before Aug. 14 will pay $49.

MARIJUANA IPO

Canadian marijuana company Tilray has first US pot IPO

SEATTLE (AP) — Another big first for the marijuana industry is in the books. A major Canadian grower, processor and distributor has completed an initial public stock offering in the United States, raising $153 million, just as Canada prepares to legalize the drug nationwide.

British Columbia-based Tilray Inc.’s shares began trading Thursday on the Nasdaq stock exchange, initially priced at $17. It quickly jumped to more than $21.

It isn’t the first pot company to trade on a major American stock exchange, but it is the first to do so with an IPO. John Kagia, an industry analyst with the marijuana market research firm New Frontier Data, says that could boost credibility and confidence in the industry.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.