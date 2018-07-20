Update on the latest business

FINANCIAL MARKETS

Stocks edge higher

NEW YORK (AP) — Stock indexes are edging higher in midday trading on Wall Street, with Microsoft leading gains for the technology sector.

Microsoft rose 2.5 percent Friday after reporting a strong quarter for its cloud computing division. Industrial conglomerate Honeywell was also up 4.1 percent after easily beating analysts’ profit forecasts.

Advertisement

State Street sank 6.8 percent after delivering weak results and announcing an acquisition. General Electric fell after saying its power business is still struggling.

The dollar fell and bond yields rose, which is sending high-dividend companies lower.

Small-company stocks, which have done well in recent days, lagged the market.

JAPAN-US-AUTOS

Japan’s Abe: US auto tariff will damage US, world economy

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s prime minister is warning that higher tariffs on auto imports would backfire and harm not only America’s jobs and economy but also devastate the global economy.

Shinzo Abe (shin-zoh AH’-bay) told a news conference marking the end of a Diet session Friday that Japan’s auto and auto parts industry has never threatened America’s national security and never will. Abe said he will keep explaining that to Trump.

Trump has ordered the U.S. government to investigate if higher tariffs on foreign-made vehicles and auto parts are justified on national security grounds.

Japan’s auto industry has invested billions of dollars in U.S. plants that employ many workers.

Abe’s government last month sent a report to Washington, warning against any trade restrictions.

TRUMP-CHINA TRADE

Trump tweets about trade and more

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is predicting that U.S. farmers will emerge victorious from a trade dispute that has hurt soybean prices.

Trump in a tweet blamed poor soybean prices on “bad (terrible) Trade Deals” with U.S. trading partners in the past. He’s also pointing to Canada’s placement of high tariffs on dairy products but says, “Farmers will WIN!”

The tweet comes as Trump is indicating he may escalate his trade fight with China and showing a willingness to place tariffs on up to $500 billion in products imported from China. The administration has slapped tariffs on $34 billion in Chinese goods to date and China has retaliated with duties on soybeans and pork.

Trump also criticized the Federal Reserve as well as some of the largest U.S. trading partners over monetary policy.

CHINA-SLIDING YUAN

China’s yuan falls against dollar, helping exporters

BEIJING (AP) — China’s central bank is allowing its tightly controlled yuan to drift lower against the dollar, a move that could help exporters cope with U.S. tariff hikes but raises the risk of reigniting an outflow of capital Beijing spent months trying to stanch.

On Friday, the yuan dipped to a 12-month low of 6.8 to the dollar, down by 7.6 percent since mid-February.

The slide comes amid a worsening U.S.-Chinese tariff fight, which prompted suggestions Beijing might weaken the yuan to help exporters.

Financial analysts say that while trade tensions add to investor jitters, the decline has been driven mostly by China’s slowing economic growth and the diverging directions of U.S. and Chinese interest rates.

BIRTH CONTROL-IMPLANT

Bayer to stop sales of birth control device tied to injuries

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bayer says it will stop selling its permanent contraceptive implant Essure in the United States.

Bayer says it will stop selling the device at the end of the year due to weak sales. Last year, it stopped selling the device in Europe.

Bayer says the safety of its implant has not changed.

The Food and Drug Administration has placed restrictions on the device following patient reports of pain, bleeding, allergic reactions and cases where the implant punctured the uterus or shifted out of place. In May, the FDA said doctors must show women a checklist of the device’s risks before implanting it.

More than 16,000 women in the U.S. are suing Bayer over Essure.

FORD-STALLING INVESTIGATION

US investigates complaints that some Ford Escapes overheat, stall

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal safety investigators are looking into complaints that engines on some Ford Escape vehicles can overheat and suddenly stall while being driven.

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it has 40 complaints from consumers about stalling, including two alleging that the engines caught fire.

The investigation covers about 127,000 Escape small SUVs in the U.S. from the 2013 model year that have 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engines.

Last year, Ford recalled more than 200,000 vehicles with the same-size engines because they can overheat and catch fire. But the 2013 Escape was not included.

Investigators will determine the cause of the engine stalling, how often the problem happens, which vehicles are affected and whether a recall is warranted.

Ford did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

STEAM LEAK-MANHATTAN

Hundreds still out of their homes after NYC steam pipe leak

NEW YORK (AP) — Hundreds of people remain out of their homes and businesses after a steam pipe explosion spewed asbestos-laden vapor into the air in Manhattan’s Flatiron District.

The blast in the 86-year-old pipe left a crater roughly 20 feet by 15 feet in the street.

Authorities say no one was seriously injured in Thursday’s blast and the air quality is safe. But the area along Fifth Avenue between 19th and 22nd streets remains closed to traffic while building facades and air conditioning systems are inspected for asbestos debris. Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday it could take days to check and clean the buildings.

EMPLOYMENT DISCRIMINATION-SEXUAL ORIENTATION

Court: Law doesn’t bar sex-orientation discrimination on job

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal appeals court in Atlanta is reaffirming its decision that workers aren’t protected against workplace discrimination based on sexual orientation.

Gerald Lynn Bostock asserted that he was fired from his job as a court child welfare services coordinator in Clayton County, just south of Atlanta, because he’s gay.

A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in May ruled against him. The panel said binding court precedent says a 1964 civil rights law doesn’t protect against workplace discrimination based on sexual orientation. The full court on Wednesday declined to reconsider that decision.

Judge Robin Rosenbaum, joined by Judge Jill Pryor, dissented from this week’s decision, saying the court should consider the issue.

Bostock’s attorneys had already appealed the May ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court.

KRISPY KREME-INSOMNIA COOKIES

Krispy Kreme to buy Insomnia Cookies for undisclosed sum

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Doughnut-maker Krispy Kreme is buying a majority stake in Philadelphia-based Insomnia Cookies for an undisclosed sum.

The Winston-Salem, North Carolina-based Krispy Kreme made the announcement Friday.

Krispy Kreme CEO Mike Tattersfield says in a statement they are “delighted” to add Insomnia to the company. The late-night bakery specializes in warm cookie deliveries.

Seth Berkowitz will remain in charge of Insomnia after the close of the sale later this year.

Berkowitz founded Insomnia Cookies in 2003 when he was a student at the University of Pennsylvania.

COLLEGE-INCOME SHARING

Colleges ask for a share of future salary in lieu of loans

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — More colleges are beginning to offer income share agreements, in which colleges receive a percentage of the student’s future salary, in place of some student loans.

Vermont’s Norwich University has become the latest school to offer this type of agreement. The school says the program will “reduce financial barriers to degree completion.”

The school will contract with Virginia-based Vemo Education, which first began offering the agreements in 2016 and now has nearly 30 public and private colleges and universities as clients.

The first and largest school to offer income share agreements was Purdue University in Indiana. Recent Purdue graduate Andrew Hoyler says the agreement helps him avoid large loan payments while he starts out his career in lower-paying positions.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.