Update on the latest business

FINANCIAL MARKETS

Stocks fall

NEW YORK (AP) — A slide in technology companies is dragging down stocks in midday trading on Wall Street, adding to Thursday’s losses.

Twitter plunged 17.6 percent Friday after the social media network said its monthly users declined in the second quarter. The decline in technology stocks outweighed gains in banks, retailers and restaurant chains.

Advertisement

Amazon rose 1.8 percent after the online retailer reported its biggest-ever profit as its advertising and cloud computing businesses kept growing.

Smaller-company stocks fell more than the rest of the market.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.96 percent.

ECONOMY-GDP

US economy surges to 4.1 percent growth rate in Q2

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy surged in the April-June quarter, growing at an annual rate of 4.1 percent. That’s the fastest pace since 2014, driven by consumers who began spending their tax cuts and exporters who sought to get their products delivered ahead of retaliatory tariffs.

The Commerce Department reports that the gross domestic product, the country’s total output of goods and services, posted its best showing since a 4.9 percent gain in the third quarter of 2014.

President Donald Trump is celebrating the report, saying the U.S. is the “economic envy of the entire world.” In remarks on the South Lawn at the White House, Trump predicted that as he renegotiates trade deals, “we’re going to go a lot higher than these numbers.”

Private forecasters caution that the April-June pace is unsustainable because it stems from temporary factors. But Trump begs to differ, calling the economic numbers are “very sustainable.”

ECONOMY-GDP REVISIONS

Government revises GDP growth down slightly for 2017

WASHINGTON (AP) — The economy grew at a slightly slower pace last year than previously believed, but Americans’ saving rate was a lot higher, thanks to a flood of previously unreported income.

Those are some of the findings in the government’s latest comprehensive revision of its report on the gross domestic product — the country’s total output of goods and services.

The government each year revises the GDP figures back for three years. But every five years, it conducts a “comprehensive update,” which examines GDP figures back to 1929.

The biggest change in the new report is that proprietors’ income, the earnings reported to the Internal Revenue Service by proprietors and partnerships, was under-reported.

The overall GDP growth rate last year stands at 2.2 percent, down from 2.3 percent previously reported.

EARNS-TWITTER

A day after historic Facebook fall, Twitter is plunging

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twitter shares are plunging after reporting weak growth from new users.

Twitter’s slide follows Thursday’s 19 percent drop in shares of Facebook — the biggest one-day drop in history. Facebook’s Thursday stock collapse vaporized $119 billion of the company’s market value. CEO Mark Zuckerberg saw his net worth fall by roughly $16 billion as a result.

Twitter had 335 million monthly users in the quarter, below the 339 million Wall Street was expecting, and down slightly from 336 million in the first quarter. That overshadowed a strong monthly user growth of 3 percent.

The company said its monthly user number could continue to fall in the “mid-single-digit millions” in the third quarter.

Twitter, like other social media companies, says it’s prioritizing its platform over user growth, getting rid of abusive account. That has left investors seemingly unable to value what the biggest companies in the sector, which rely on their potential user reach, are worth.

EARNS-MERCK

Merck beats views on sales jumps for cancer drugs, vaccines

UNDATED (AP) — Soaring sales of cancer drugs, vaccines and veterinary medicines drove Merck & Co.’s 5 percent jump in second-quarter revenue and the company lifted its outlook for the year.

Long known for primary care with its allergy, cholesterol, diabetes, heart and osteoporosis medications and shots to prevent common children’s ailments, Merck now focuses more on so-called specialty drugs, which are generating the most growth. Those include advanced cancer treatments such as blockbuster Keytruda, medicines used in hospitals like anesthesia-reversal drug Bridion and its Gardasil shot to prevent the sexually transmitted, cancer-causing HPV virus, plus its popular Bravecto flea-and-tick killer.

The country’s second-biggest drugmaker on Friday posted net income of $1.71 billion, or 63 cents per share. That was down 12 percent from a year earlier, due to $1.15 billion in charges for research investments and other one-time items. Excluding those, earnings came to $1.06 per share, 3 cents better than expected. It reported revenue of $10.47 billion, or 63 cents per share, topping expectations for $10.32 billion.

Prescription drug sales increased 6 percent to $9.28 billion.

EARNS-EXXON MOBIL

Exxon profit surges, just not enough

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Rising oil prices pushed second-quarter profit at Exxon Mobil Corp. up 18 percent, but the results Friday fell short of Wall Street expectations, sending shares lower.

Exxon earned $3.95 billion in the second quarter, or 92 cents per share. Analysts were looking for $1.26 per share, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research. Exxon does not adjust results based on one-time events such as asset sales, which totaled $307 million in the quarter.

Exxon is a global producer, and the price of benchmark international crude is up more than 50 percent from a year ago.

With the higher prices, Exxon’s revenue jumped 27 percent to $73.50 billion, despite a 7 percent decline in production of oil and natural gas. The company said production in the Permian Basin of Texas and Bakken field in North Dakota rose 30 percent, but that couldn’t offset declines in other areas.

Exxon predicted Friday that it will produce the equivalent of 3.8 million barrels a day including natural gas, down from 4 million barrels a day in 2017.

EPA-DIESEL ENGINES

EPA reverses order allowing polluting diesel truck engines

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency is withdrawing a last-minute order by the agency’s former chief that allowed super-polluting diesel truck engines.

EPA chief Scott Pruitt issued the rule in his last days in office before resigning earlier this month amid ethics scandals. The rule allowed truck manufacturers to rig new tractor-trailer trucks with older, dirtier diesel engines. The EPA’s own calculations estimated the so-called “glider trucks” would cause an extra 1,600 premature deaths yearly because of pollutants.

An EPA statement says Andrew Wheeler, the new EPA acting head, has concluded Pruitt’s order was granted improperly. The statement says the agency will work with glider-truck makers to prevent “inadvertent economic harm” from the change.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY PIPELINE

Appeals court sides with environmentalists in pipeline case

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — An appeals court has sided with environmental groups who challenged the decision by federal agencies to allow construction of a 300-mile natural gas pipeline that would cut through national forests.

The unanimous ruling Friday by a three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond cancels permits issued by the Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Forest Service allowing the Mountain Valley Pipeline to cut through federal land.

The judges accused the agencies of ignoring environmental regulations and acquiescing to justifications offered by the pipeline company on the project’s environmental impact.

Construction of the pipeline, which would run through Virginia and West Virginia, prompted protests earlier this year including people who climbing into trees on the pipeline’s path and chaining themselves to construction equipment.

SMALLBIZ-SELLING THE BUSINESS

Hot item for sale at small companies: The business itself

NEW YORK (AP) — For many small businesses, the easiest thing to sell right now might be the business itself.

Brokers say buyout activity is booming, and the prices being paid are at or near records for companies up to $50 million in value.

Many small-business owners are fielding more cold calls asking if their companies are for sale, and owners who do put their businesses on the market are often receiving multiple bids.

Among the factors at play: Companies looking to grow may see an acquisition as a way to get trained workers amid a tight labor market.

Lower taxes and lighter regulation have improved sentiment. On top of all that is a generation of Baby Boomers looking to sell and retire.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.