Update on the latest in business:

FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian stocks fall on weak data ahead of US-China tariffs

SINGAPORE (AP) — Asian markets were mostly lower on Monday after surveys showed a deterioration in the outlook for Chinese manufacturing ahead of the expected imposition of higher tariffs by Beijing and Washington starting Friday. Japan also reported weaker data. U.S. attempts to gain an upper hand in trade have also triggered retaliatory measures from the European Union and Canada.

Major U.S. benchmarks finished mostly higher on Friday. The S&P 500 index rose 0.1 percent to 2,718.37 and the Dow Jones industrial average gained 0.2 percent to 24,271.41. The Nasdaq composite added 0.1 percent to 7,510.30. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks dropped 0.1 percent to close at 1,643.07 on Friday.

China’s manufacturing activity slowed in June, adding to concerns that the economy is cooling due to tighter government controls on lending.

The U.S. is set to impose a 25 percent tariff on up to $50 billion of Chinese products starting this Friday. In response, China will raise import duties on $34 billion worth of American goods. On Sunday, Canada started billions of dollars in retaliatory tariffs against the U.S., in a tit-for-tat response to the Trump administration’s duties on Canadian steel and aluminum.

A central bank survey Monday showed Japan’s corporate outlook has worsened from three months ago, highlighting risks to its export-reliant economy from trade tensions.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil fell nearly a dollar to just above $73 a barrel

The dollar rose against the yen and the euro.

DEEPFAKE VIDEOS

I never said that! High-tech deception of ‘deepfake’ videos

WASHINGTON (AP) — There is rising concern that U.S. adversaries will use new technology to make phony but authentic-looking videos to influence political campaigns or jeopardize national security.

Technology on the internet that’s become more user-friendly makes it possible to create realistic videos of people saying things they have never said. Lawmakers say it’s not hard to conjure up the harm that enemy nations or political opponents could do to sow distrust or panic in America.

The technology uses facial mapping and artificial intelligence to produce videos that appear so genuine it’s hard to spot the phonies. Lawmakers and intelligence officials worry that the bogus videos — called deepfakes — could be used to threaten national security or interfere in elections.

So far, that hasn’t happened, but experts say it’s not a question of if, but when.

Realizing the implications of the technology, the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency is already two years into a four-your program to develop technologies that can detect fake images and videos. Right now, it takes extensive analysis to identify phony videos. It’s unclear if new ways to authenticate images or detect fakes will keep pace with deepfake technology.

So far, deepfakes have mostly been used to smear celebrities or as gags.

RECREATION MARIJUANA LEGAL

Vermont becomes 9th state with legal recreational marijuana

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Recreational marijuana is now legal in Vermont, the ninth state to legalize it.

Adults over age 21 will be able to possess up to 1 ounce (28 grams) of marijuana, two mature marijuana plants and four immature plants.

The new law went into effect Sunday and does not set up a system to tax or regulate the production of marijuana. With no provisions in the law for pot shops, users must grow it themselves or buy it from illicit dealers.

Smoking marijuana is barred in public spaces, and renters need permission from their landlords to use or grow at home.

Vermont was the first state to legalize recreational marijuana through a legislative vote. It decriminalized marijuana in 2013 and legalized medical marijuana in 2004.

The District of Columbia also has legalized recreational marijuana.

ECONOMY-THE DAY AHEAD

Business and economic reports scheduled for release today

WASHINGTON (AP) —The Institute for Supply Management releases its manufacturing index for June today.

Also, the Commerce Department reports on construction spending in May.

TRUMP-OIL

Saudi Arabia not confirming Trump’s 2M barrels

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J. (AP) — Saudi Arabia says that King Salman has spoken to President Donald Trump, but gave no mention of the 2 million barrels of extra production the American leader tweeted about earlier in the day.

A statement on the state-run Saudi Press Agency on Saturday afternoon said: “During the call, the two leaders stressed the need to make efforts to maintain the stability of oil markets and the growth of the global economy.”

It added that there also was an understanding that oil-producing countries would need “to compensate for any potential shortage of supplies.” It did not elaborate.

Trump tweeted earlier Saturday that he has received assurances from King Salman that his kingdom would increase oil production, “maybe up to 2,000,000 barrels,” in response to turmoil in Iran and Venezuela.

IRAN-OIL

Iran asks OPEC to ‘refrain’ from unilateral production hikes

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran is asking fellow OPEC members to “refrain from any unilateral measures” to increase oil production beyond the 1 million additional barrels of crude a day it already agreed to, a warning to Saudi Arabia after President Donald Trump said the kingdom would increase production.

The Iranian warning, in a letter to the United Arab Emirates’ energy minister, comes as Tehran faces a U.S. push to get its allies to stop buying its oil as part of Trump’s decision to pull America from the nuclear deal with world powers.

Meanwhile, Iran’s first vice president said the country’s private sector will be able to buy and export crude oil under a new plan to combat U.S. sanctions.

TRUMP-TRADE

Trump delaying NAFTA deal until after midterm elections

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J. (AP) — President Donald Trump says he’s delaying signing a revised version of the North American Free Trade Agreement until after the midterms in hopes of reaching a better deal.

Trump says in a Fox News interview that aired Sunday that he could quickly sign an agreement with Mexico and Canada, “but I’m not happy with it. I want to make it more fair.”

He added that he would wait until after the fall elections.

The president’s decision comes as the U.S. and Canada have been engaged in a tit-for-tat trade dispute over Trump’s tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum.

Canada announced billions of dollars in retaliatory tariffs against the U.S. on Friday.

In the interview, Trump again threatened to impose tariffs on imported vehicles, saying, “The cars are the big ones.”

CANADA-US-TARIFFS

Canada tariffs on US goods from ketchup to lawn mowers begin

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Canada has begun imposing tariffs on $12.6 billion in U.S. goods as retaliation for the Trump administration’s new taxes on steel and aluminum imported to the United States.

Some U.S. products, mostly steel and iron, face 25 percent tariffs, the same penalty the United States slapped on imported steel in May. Other U.S. imports, from ketchup to pizza to dishwasher detergent, will face a 10 percent tariff at the Canadian border, the same as America’s tax on aluminum.

Speaking in Leamington, Ontario, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau thanked Canadians for standing united against President Donald Trump’s sanctions. He urged Canadians to “make their choices accordingly” in considering whether to buy American products.

Trump enraged Canada and other U.S. allies by declaring imported steel and aluminum a threat to America’s national security.

ASIA-TRADE

Asia economies discuss trade pact amid rising protectionism

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is calling for an early conclusion of a regional trade pact that ensures free and rules-based commerce in the face of an increasingly protectionist United states under President Donald Trump.

Japan co-chairs the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, or RCEP, with Singapore, and seeks to take leadership in shaping the pact as an alternative to a Pacific Rim free-trade grouping that Trump abandoned early this year.

In his opening remarks to a meeting of 16 Asian trade ministers on Sunday, Abe said a pact among the countries that together make up half the global population has an enormous growth potential.

Japan hopes to conclude the pact by the end of this year. Members of the initiative, launched in 2013, however still struggle with issues including tariffs, trade in services and investment rules. Japan is also cautious about China’s influence.

The trade group also includes Southeast Asia, Australia, New Zealand, India and South Korea.

JAPAN-ECONOMY

Bank of Japan survey shows corporate sentiment worsening

TOKYO (AP) — A central bank survey shows Japan’s corporate outlook has worsened from three months ago.

The Bank of Japan’s “tankan” survey measuring confidence among large-scale manufacturers was at 21 points. That’s down 3 points from the March survey, which was the first decline in two years.

The manufacturers surveyed include automakers and electronics companies that are the mainstay of Japan’s economy.

Worries are growing about trade friction over President Donald Trump’s tariffs and other nations’ action in response, including China and Europe.

Tankan, long seen as an important indicator of economic health, looks at the difference between companies surveyed that have a “favorable” outlook and those with an “unfavorable” outlook.

The results in Monday’s report show optimists outnumber pessimists but that difference is shrinking.

CHINA-MANUFACTURING

Surveys show Chinese manufacturing growth cooling

BEIJING (AP) — Two surveys show Chinese manufacturing decelerated in June as exports weakened, Beijing tightened lending controls and trade tensions with Washington rose.

The business magazine Caixin said Monday its monthly purchasing managers’ index edged down to 51.0 from May’s 51.1 on a 100-point scale on which numbers above 50 show activity increasing. A separate index released over the weekend by the Chinese government statistics agency declined to 51.5 from May’s 51.9.

China faces the threat of U.S. tariff hikes in a dispute over trade and technology but economic indicators already are turning down after Beijing tightened lending controls to rein in rising debt.

Exports have shrunk as a share of China’s economy and contribute less than 1 percent of annual growth but still support millions of manufacturing jobs.

TESLA PRODUCTION

CEO Musk: Tesla hits weekly goal of making 5,000 Models 3s

UNDATED (AP) — Electric car maker Tesla Inc. has delivered on its CEO’s promise to build a lower-priced car at a rate of 5,000 per week by the end of June.

CEO Elon Musk sent an e-mail to company employees Sunday praising them for producing 5,000 Model 3s, a compact car that’s designed to shift Tesla from a niche manufacturer to a mainstream automaker.

The e-mail was reported by the website Electrek, and the company confirmed its authenticity.

Model 3 sales are critical to Tesla’s future. Last summer, Musk promised to build 5,000 per week by December and 10,000 per week in 2018. But he also warned at the time that Tesla was entering at least six months of “manufacturing hell” as it tried to hit the targets.

EPA-PRUITT

EPA ethics official pushing for investigations of Pruitt

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency’s chief ethics official says he is pushing for a series of independent investigations into Scott Pruitt’s actions as administrator of the federal agency.

In a letter to the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, EPA ethics official Kevin Minoli writes that “potential issues” regarding Pruitt have surfaced through sources within the EPA and media reports since April.

Minoli writes that he has referred “a number” of those matters to the EPA’s inspector general. He says all are either under consideration for acceptance or under active investigation.

Minoli’s letter, first reported by The New York Times, doesn’t specify the issues referred for investigation.

News media have reported Pruitt’s rental of a condo from a lobbyist’s spouse, his use of staff to handle personal matters and other practices.

FILM-BOX OFFICE

‘Jurassic World 2’ takes No. 1 again

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” dinosaurs are ruling the box office for the second weekend in a row.

Studios on Sunday estimate that the blockbuster sequel earned $60 million in its second weekend in North American theaters, bringing its domestic total to $264.8 million. Worldwide, the film has grossed $932.4 million to date. It’s barreling toward the $1 billion mark.

But the dinosaurs didn’t gobble up all the attention this weekend. “Incredibles 2” placed second with $45.5 million. And North American audiences came out in larger than expected numbers for both “Sicario: Day of the Soldado” and “Uncle Drew.”

The “Sicario” sequel starring Josh Brolin and Benicio Del Toro earned $19 million. The basketball comedy “Uncle Drew,” which features NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving and Shaquille O’Neal, took in $15.5 million.

TENNESSEE BRANDS-MINISERIES

Miniseries highlights stories behind Tennessee brands

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A miniseries that airs beginning this month highlights the personal stories behind six iconic Tennessee brands.

The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development says the companies featured in the series include Jack Daniel’s, Lodge Cast Iron, St. Blues Guitars, United Record Pressing, Barrett Firearms Manufacturing and Prophetik Haute Couture.

The miniseries “Remastered” was shot and produced last year. It includes appearances by John Rich of country music duo Big & Rich; Laura Daily, chief merchant for Cracker Barrel; Ketch Secor of Old Crow Medicine Show; and Hunter Lewis, editor in chief of Food & Wine magazine.

The first episode is scheduled to air at 8 p.m. EDT July 11 on RFD-TV. New episodes will air on Wednesdays.

OBAMA-VENTURE CAPITALISM-VISIT

Barack Obama visits venture capital firm on California trip

UNDATED (AP) — Former President Barack Obama has visited a prominent Silicon Valley venture capital firm.

Andrew Chen, a general partner at Andreessen Horowitz, posted a photo on Twitter of Obama posing Friday with a large group of people, including several venture capitalists at the firm based in Menlo Park, California.

The firm on Saturday declined to comment on the reason for the visit.

Obama, while still president in 2016, was asked by Bloomberg about his post-presidency plans and mentioned Silicon Valley and pulling together his interests in science and organization.

The Office of Barack and Michelle Obama didn’t immediately respond to an emailed request for comment Saturday.

Obama also headlined a Democratic fundraiser Friday in nearby Atherton.

