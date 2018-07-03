Update on the latest in business:

FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian markets tumble as China-US trade tensions rise

SINGAPORE (AP) — Asian markets tumbled on Tuesday as back-and-forth exchanges over possible higher U.S. tariffs for the auto sector deepened concerns that a trade war is brewing. The U.S. and China, the world’s two largest economies, are set to impose tariffs on billions of dollars of each other’s products starting Friday.

On Wall Street yesterday, major U.S. benchmarks closed higher, buoyed by a last-minute rally from technology companies. The S&P 500 index rose 0.3 percent to 2,726.71 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.2 percent to 24,307.18. The Nasdaq composite jumped 0.8 percent to 7,567.69. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks rose 0.7 percent to 1,655.09.

The European Union on Monday slammed the Trump administration for considering higher tariffs on auto imports, saying they could lead to global retaliation against some $300 billion in U.S. goods.

Oil futures recovered from the previous day’s downtick. Benchmark U.S. crude oil rose above $74.50 a barrel.

The dollar eased back against the yen and inched ahead against the euro.

FACEBOOK PROBE

Report: Federal Facebook probe now includes FBI, SEC

WASHINGTON (AP) — A published report says the federal probe into Facebook’s sharing of user data with Cambridge Analytica now involves the FBI, the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Justice Department.

The Washington Post reports representatives from these agencies have joined the Federal Trade Commission in the inquiry. The newspaper cited five unnamed people familiar with the matter. Those people spoke on condition of anonymity because the probes are not complete.

The probe reportedly centers on what Facebook knew in 2015, when it learned that the political data-mining firm Cambridge Analytica had improperly accessed the personal data of tens of millions of Facebook users. Facebook didn’t disclose the incident with the political firm, which later worked for the Trump campaign and other Republican candidates, until this March.

The Post said the probe will look at why Facebook didn’t inform users or investors earlier. Investigators are examining actions and statements of the company and its executives, including CEO Mark Zuckerberg, according to the report.

Facebook confirmed to The Associated Press that it has received questions from these agencies and said it is cooperating with the inquiry.

CARBON FEE-WASHINGTON

Washington voters likely to take up carbon fee initiative

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state voters will likely decide in November whether to charge industrial emitters a fee for their carbon pollution, the latest effort yet to pass a carbon-pricing measure to fight climate change.

A broad, diverse coalition of tribes, community, labor and environmental groups say they’ve gathered enough signatures to put a “carbon fee” measure on the ballot. It comes two years after voters in the state rejected a carbon tax that would have been the first in the nation.

Sponsors of Initiative 1631 say it will hold corporate polluters accountable. Money raised from fees would be spent on strategies that reduce greenhouse gas emissions, including projects for renewable energy, forests and other natural resources.

Critics warn that implementing a fee will raise gasoline and energy prices on consumers, calling it a massive tax increase on families that expands government while negligibly reducing overall global carbon emissions.

Supporters on Monday delivered 375,000 petition signatures to the Secretary of State’s office in Olympia. The campaign will need nearly 260,000 valid voters’ signatures to be certified for the ballot.

JAPAN-ENERGY

Japan OKs ambitious nuke energy target, plutonium reuse plan

TOKYO (AP) — Japan has approved an energy plan that sets ambitious targets for nuclear energy use and allows the country’s struggling spent fuel recycling program to continue in the coming decade despite setbacks after the 2011 Fukushima disaster and international concern.

The plan approved Tuesday by the Cabinet noted the need to reduce the plutonium stockpile, given international security concerns. The stockpile results from technical challenges in achieving fuel recycling and from slow restarts of reactors to burn it.

The plan calls for further development of renewable energy but still calls for nuclear energy to account for 20-22 percent of Japan’s power generation by fiscal 2030.

Experts say attaining that goal is almost impossible since utilities are opting to scrap aging reactors rather than to invest in meeting tighter post-disaster safety standards.

CALIFORNIA MARIJUANA-LOS ANGELES

Los Angeles kicks off long-delayed licensing for pot growers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles will kick off the process for licensing marijuana cultivators and manufacturers on Aug. 1, but it’s likely to be many months before any of those companies open their doors for business.

The announcement Monday was greeted with a mix of anticipation and frustration by growers and other businesses awaiting licenses that have watched the illicit market flourish.

California broadly legalized cannabis on Jan. 1, but Los Angeles has moved cautiously with licensing. Growers and others seeking licenses will have to go through a tiered review in which applicants must show they meet a range of legal requirements, as well as pass inspections.

About 150 retailers have opened in the city, but the rest of the supply chain has been on hold.

Donnie Anderson, a Los Angeles cultivator and dispensary owner, said he’s been paying rent for months on commercial space he can’t use without a license, straining his budget.

He told the city Cannabis Regulation Commission “we don’t want to wait too much longer.”

ALASKA-PEBBLE MINE

Alaska governor wants corps to suspend mine project review

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Gov. Bill Walker has asked the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to suspend its environmental review of a proposed copper-and-gold mine near a major salmon fishery, saying he questions whether the project is ready to move forward.

Walker’s letter to the corps, also signed by Lt. Gov. Byron Mallott, said the group seeking to develop the mine, the Pebble Limited Partnership, has yet to show that it has proposed a “feasible and realistic project.”

Tom Collier, CEO of the Pebble partnership, called the request a stall tactic that he would expect from anti-development groups but not from the governor. Walker fails to make a compelling case for halting the current process, he said.

The project, located in Alaska’s Bristol Bay region, has been the subject of heated debate for years. Bristol Bay produces about half of the world’s sockeye salmon.

The Pebble partnership in December applied for a permit with the corps.

State Natural Resources Commissioner Andy Mack said there needs to be a better understanding of the project’s economics before moving forward.

SEATTLE PLASTIC BAN

Seattle bans plastic straws, utensils at restaurants, bars

SEATTLE (AP) — Looking for a plastic straw to sip your soda? It’s no longer allowed in Seattle bars and restaurants.

Neither are plastic utensils in the latest push to reduce waste and prevent marine plastic pollution. Businesses that sell food or drinks won’t be allowed to offer the plastic items under a rule that went into effect Sunday.

Seattle is believed to be the first major U.S. city to ban single-use plastic straws and utensils in food service, according to Seattle Public Utilities. The eco-conscious city has been an environmental leader in the U.S., working to aggressively curb the amount of trash that goes into landfills by requiring more options that can be recycled or composted.

The city’s 5,000 restaurants – including Seattle-based Starbucks outlets – will now have to use reusable or compostable utensils, straws and cocktail picks, though the city is encouraging businesses to consider not providing straws altogether or switch to paper rather than compostable plastic straws.

Proposals to ban plastic straws are being considered in other cities, including New York and San Francisco.

California’s Legislature is considering statewide restrictions, but not an outright ban, on single-use plastic straws. It would block restaurants from providing straws as a default but would still allow a customer to request one. It’s passed the state Assembly and now awaits action in the Senate.

Seattle’s ban is part of a 2008 ordinance that requires restaurants and other food-service businesses to find recyclable or compostable alternatives to disposable containers, cups, straws, utensils and other products.

PUERTO RICO-ECONOMIC CRISIS

Puerto Rico governor rejects budget in challenge to board

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A disagreement over which budget Puerto Rico will use this fiscal year has deepened as the governor of the U.S. territory on Monday signed the version approved by legislators instead of the one implemented by a federal control board over the weekend.

Gov. Ricardo Rossello said the board’s budget is not in Puerto Rico’s best interest and that he is prepared to defend his decision, leading many to believe the issue might end up in court as Puerto Rico tries to restructure a portion of its $70 billion public debt load amid an 11-year recession.

However, Rossello acknowledged that Puerto Ricans struggling after Hurricane Maria could still be hit by new austerity measures.

Natalie Jaresko, the board’s executive director, told a round table of reporters Monday afternoon that she was not aware of Rossello’s actions and said the board will talk with government officials before taking any steps.

Rossello later held a televised public address in which he called for an extraordinary legislative session in the hopes it would help overcome the differences between the board and his administration.

