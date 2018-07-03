Update on the latest in business:

WALL STREET

Stocks finish lower

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks have finished a shortened trading day lower as losses in technology companies and banks outweighed gains elsewhere. Health care and energy companies had led the market higher for much of the morning. Volume was light during the half-day trading session ahead of the Independence Day holiday.

The S&P 500 index fell 13 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,713. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 132 points, or 0.5 percent, to 24,174. The Nasdaq composite slipped 65 points, or 0.9 percent, to 7,502.

Tesla slumped 7.2 percent after the electric car maker said its head of engineering has left the company.

Campbell Soup gained 1.8 percent after the New York Post reported an activist investor in in talks with shareholders about potentially selling the company.

CHINA-US-TRADE

China says “fully prepared” if trade war kicks off this week

BEIJING (AP) — China says it’s “fully prepared” for a trade war with the United States if it kicks off in earnest on Friday.

Hopes are dwindling for the world’s two biggest economies to reach a breakthrough this week before Washington starts charging tariffs on $34 billion in Chinese imports. Beijing has pledged to retaliate with equal tariffs on $34 billion in U.S. goods.

The Foreign Ministry said Tuesday that China will be “fully prepared to take a package of necessary measures” to safeguard its national interests.

U.S. companies ranging from whiskey distilleries to automakers like Ford and Tesla could be hit if China ramps up retaliatory measures.

President Donald Trump has accused China of unfairly acquiring U.S. technology and limiting market access for finance and technology firms — claims that China denies.

CHINA-CURRENCY

China central banker says currency slide under observation

BEIJING (AP) — The head of China’s central bank says he’s closely watching the recent slide in the value of the yuan against the U.S. dollar, but the country’s economic fundamentals remain strong.

Yi Gang was quoted as saying Tuesday that the yuan’s depreciation reflects the strengthening of the dollar and “the effect of external uncertainties.”

The yuan’s 3 percent decline against the dollar over the past two weeks is largely seen as reflecting fears over a possible trade war between the world’s two biggest economies. Punishing U.S. tariffs on some Chinese imports are due to take effect Friday, with China planning tariffs on an equal amount of U.S. exports.

Despite that, Yi said financial risks were under control and the China’s international balance of payments and currency flows were stable.

CHINA-US-EMBASSY WARNING

China issues warning for citizens traveling to US

BEIJING (AP) — China has issued a safety warning to its citizens traveling to the United States amid rising tensions between the sides over accusations of unfair trading practices and other disputes.

The warning issued late last week and posted on the Website of the Chinese Embassy in Washington touches on issues from the high cost of medical treatment in the U.S. to the importance of guarding against crime and terrorist attacks and the powers wielded by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

In Beijing, Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said Tuesday that China’s government was merely fulfilling its duty to warn travelers of “potential dangers.”

U.S. tariffs meant to punish China for allegedly unfair trading practices are due to take effect Friday. Friction has also grown over the South China Sea and Taiwan.

TRUMP-HARLEY-DAVIDSON

Trump courting other motorcycle companies after Harley

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says the administration is courting motorcycle companies that want to move to the U.S. after Harley-Davidson said it’s moving some assembly overseas.

Harley-Davidson drew Trump’s wrath last week after the manufacturer announced it’s moving production of motorcycles sold in Europe to facilities outside the U.S. The company blamed the decision on tariffs imposed by the European Union to retaliate for tariffs Trump imposed on a host of EU products.

Trump says Tuesday on Twitter that Harley-Davidson customers aren’t happy with the Milwaukee-based company’s announcement. He also notes that sales were down 7 percent in 2017, but a sales drop last year cannot be attributed to Harley-Davidson’s announcement last week.

Trump didn’t name any motorcycle companies. The White House had no immediate comment.

IRAN-OIL

Iran’s president warns over US push against buying Iran oil

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is warning that regional oil supply could be jeopardized if the United States manages to get its allies to stop buying Tehran’s oil.

Rouhani spoke to Iranian expatriates in Switzerland during his visit there on Monday. He says the U.S. has threatened not to allow Iran to continue exporting its oil. The Iranian state TV broadcast his remarks.

Rouhani didn’t elaborate but when pressured in the past, Iran has threatened to close the strategic Strait of Hormuz though which one third of the world’s oil supply passes.

Iran is OPEC’s second-largest crude exporter with more than 2 million barrels a day.

After the U.S. pulled out of the nuclear deal with Iran, Washington has been pushing allies to cut oil imports from Iran altogether by November.

EU-BREXIT

UK business group warns patience running out on Brexit

LONDON (AP) — A major British business group says companies need answers over post-Brexit relations with the EU, as Prime Minister Theresa May tries to unite her feuding government around a common vision for future trade with the bloc.

The British Chambers of Commerce says firms don’t know what arrangements will be in areas including tariffs, tax, customs and aviation.

Director-general Adam Marshall said Tuesday that “business patience is reaching breaking point.” He says questions affecting “the livelihoods of millions of people remain unanswered.”

Britain is due to leave the 28-nation bloc in March.

May will gather her fractious cabinet on Friday to try to hammer out a plan for customs and trade ties.

The bloc has warned Britain it must provide realistic proposals soon or risk crashing out without a deal.

SWITZERLAND-GLENCORE-US

US demands Glencore documents to check on corruption

GENEVA (AP) — Shares in commodities giant Glencore have plunged after the company was ordered to hand over documents and records to the U.S. Department of Justice for its compliance with corruption and money laundering rules.

The company, which is based in Baar, Switzerland, said Tuesday the requested documents relate to its business in Nigeria, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Venezuela from 2007 onwards. It said it is reviewing the subpoena.

Shares in the company, which sources and trades raw materials like metals and grains, dropped about 10 percent in London, where they are listed.

In Congo, Glencore operates mines for copper and cobalt, a key material for the production of mobile phone batteries. In Nigeria and Venezuela, it produces oil and coal.

FORD EXPLORER-FUMES

Advocacy group seeks Ford Explorer recall due to fumes

DETROIT (AP) — A nonprofit auto safety advocacy group is asking Ford to recall 1.35 million Explorer SUVs due to continued complaints of exhaust fumes in the passenger compartments.

The Center for Auto Safety says it found 44 complaints in a government database about fumes and potential carbon monoxide after owners had taken Explorers in for free repairs in a customer service campaign.

The center made its request in a letter to Ford CEO Jim Hackett this week.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has been investigating the problem for two years in police and civilian Explorers from the 2011 through 2017 model years, but it has not reached a conclusion.

Ford says Explorers are safe, owner complaints have decreased and the free service has addressed the exhaust odors.

