Update on the latest in business:

FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian shares mostly lower, weighed by trade tensions

SINGAPORE (AP) — Asian markets were mostly lower on Tuesday following a mixed day on Wall Street, as tensions over U.S. tariffs overshadowed data suggesting global growth is still on track.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 bucked the regional trend, gaining 0.4 percent after reopening from Monday’s public holiday. South Korea’s Kospi lost 0.2 percent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 1.3 percent. The Shanghai Composite index shed 1.0 percent. Shares fell in Taiwan, Indonesia and Thailand but rose in Singapore.

On Wall Street on Monday, U.S indexes closed lower as investors bought banks but sold most other types of stocks, including health care and technology companies. The S&P 500 index fell 0.1 percent to 2,798.43. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.2 percent to 25,064.36 as Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, and Boeing climbed. The Nasdaq composite lost 0.3 percent to 7,805.72. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks shed 0.5 percent to 1,678.54.

AMAZON-PRIME DAY

Amazon’s hopes its Prime Day doesn’t go to the dogs

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon is hoping customers don’t see any more dogs, after early problems on Prime Day meant people trying to shop got only images of the cute canines delivering an apologetic message.

Amazon’s website ran into some early snags Monday on its much-hyped Prime Day, an embarrassment for the tech company on the shopping holiday it created.

Shoppers clicking on many Prime Day links after the 3 p.m. ET launch in the U.S. got only images of dogs with the words, “Uh-oh. Something went wrong on our end.” People took to social media to complain that they couldn’t order items.

By about 4:30 p.m., many Prime Day links were working, and Amazon said later Monday that it was working to resolve the glitches.

JAPAN-EU

Japan, EU to sign widespread trade deal eliminating tariffs

TOKYO (AP) — The European Union and Japan are signing a widespread trade deal today that will eliminate nearly all tariffs, seemingly defying the worries about trade tensions set off by President Donald Trump’s policies.

The signing in Tokyo for the deal, largely reached late last year, is ceremonial. It was delayed from earlier this month because Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe canceled going to Brussels over a disaster in southwestern Japan, caused by extremely heavy rainfall. More than 200 people died from flooding and landslides.

European Council President Donald Tusk and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, who arrived Monday, will also attend a gala dinner at the prime minister’s official residence.

Both sides are heralding the deal, which covers a third of the global economy and more than 600 million people.

NKOREA-KIM’S REBUKE

Kim rebukes local N. Koreans for unfinished power plant

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — State media say that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has harshly reprimanded local officials over a delayed construction project.

It’s Kim’s second such public rebuke of officials and indicates he’s struggling to improve the economy while engaging in talks with the United States over the fate of his nuclear arsenal.

The Korean Central News Agency reported Tuesday that Kim expressed fury over a failure to complete the construction of a hydroelectric power plant in the northeast during a visit to the site.

It says Kim was “extremely enraged” and criticized relevant officials for not having sent a letter to him over the situation.

Earlier this month, Kim visited two factories and criticized officials for poor building maintenance, lack of expertise and other problems.

SAN FRANCISCO BUSINESS TAX-HOMELESSNESS

San Francisco to consider tax on companies to help homeless

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco voters will decide in November whether to tax large businesses to pay for homeless and housing services, an issue that set off a battle in another West Coast city struggling with income inequality.

The city elections department verified Monday that supporters had collected enough signatures to get the measure on the ballot. It would raise about $300 million a year — doubling what San Francisco spends on homelessness — for more shelter beds and housing for people who are homeless or at risk of becoming so.

The money would come from an average half-percent tax increase on companies’ revenue above $50 million each year.

FORD-TAKATA SETTLEMENT

Ford to spend up to $299M to settle Takata air bag lawsuits

DETROIT (AP) — Ford has agreed to spend up to $299 million to settle lawsuits filed by owners of about six million vehicles with potentially deadly Takata air bag inflators.

The agreement announced Monday must get court approval. It covers owners who claim that their vehicles’ value dropped because Ford used Takata equipment.

Under the deal, owners are eligible for reimbursement of up to $500 for documented expenses. They also can get rental cars while they wait for recall repairs. Ford also agreed to an outreach program to get the recall repairs done.

Court records show attorneys will get no more than 25 percent of the settlement.

Takata inflators can explode with too much force and spew shrapnel into drivers or passengers. At least 23 people have died worldwide due to the problem.

UBER-GENDER DISCRIMINATION PROBE

Source: Uber facing probe into alleged gender discrimination

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Uber is facing a U.S. government investigation into allegations that the ride-hailing service set up a pay structure that discriminated against its female workers.

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission opened the probe in August 2017, according to a person familiar with the investigation. The person insisted on not being identified because the inquiry is considered confidential. The Wall Street Journal first reported the ongoing investigation.

The EEOC declined to comment Monday. Uber said it has already revamped its compensation practices and introduced other measures designed to ensure its male and female employees are treated fairly.

Some of the changes have been rolled out since Uber hired Dara Khosrowshahi as its CEO in September 2017, shortly after the EEOC opened its probe.

STARBUCKS-KOSHER CERTIFICATION

Kosher certifier reduces list of acceptable Starbucks drinks

BALTIMORE (AP) — A leading company in Kosher certification has dropped some Starbucks drinks from its acceptable consumption list.

The Baltimore Sun reports Star-K said this month that it’s dropping drinks with “syrups, sauces, toppings, powders, soy or almond milk” after Starbucks ended an expanded kosher certification program with the Baltimore-based company. Starbucks’ Americanos, espressos, cold brew coffee and iced lattes remain on Star-K’s kosher list.

Rabbi Zvi Holland oversees Star-K’s certification of Starbucks. He says the Seattle-based chain teamed up with Star-K to create a compliance program in late 2015. He says he thinks Starbucks ended it because “it’s hard for them to stick to.”

