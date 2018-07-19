Update on the latest in business:

FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian stocks drift as investors await fresh moves on trade

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Asian stock markets are drifting today in mixed trading as investors await further moves in global trade disputes.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 added 0.2 percent today, while South Korea’s Kospi shed 0.2 percent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng edged 0.1 percent lower while the Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.3 percent.

Yesterday on Wall Street, U.S. stock indexes finished slightly higher. The S&P 500 index rose 0.2 percent to 2,815.62. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.3 percent to 25,199.29. And the Nasdaq composite finished nearly flat, losing 0.67 points to close at 7,854.44.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks gained 0.3 percent to 1,691.87.

ECONOMY-THE DAY AHEAD

Major business and economic reports scheduled for today

WASHINGTON (AP) — Freddie Mac releases the weekly mortgage rates today.

Also, Union Pacific reports quarterly financial results before the market opens, while Microsoft reports earnings after the market closes.

JAPAN-TRADE

Japan records trade surplus in June despite US tariffs

TOKYO (AP) — Japan has recorded a trade surplus in June, including with the U.S., despite tariffs put in place by President Donald Trump.

The Finance Ministry reported Thursday that Japan’s exports in June rose 6.7 percent from the same month a year ago, as exports grew in machinery, food, metals and computers.

Imports rose 2.5 percent from a year earlier.

By country, exports rose to nations including Germany, China and Brazil. Although exports to the U.S. fell slightly, by 0.9 percent, imports declined 2.1 percent, resulting in a surplus.

The Trump administration imposed tariffs this year on steel and aluminum from several countries, including Japan.

It is also threatening tariffs on autos and auto parts but the move has drawn criticism from the U.S. auto industry.

RECALL OVERSIGHT

Gov’t report accuses agency of inadequate recall monitoring

DETROIT (AP) — An investigation has found that the U.S. government’s highway safety agency failed to act quickly on a consumer complaint, and that could have delayed recalls of dangerous Takata air bag inflators.

A report by the Transportation Department’s Inspector General also found that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration process for monitoring recalls isn’t adequate. The report released Wednesday also says the agency isn’t verifying recall completion rates or making sure manufacturers file proper documents.

The agency did not immediately comment. It partially agreed with some of the Inspector General’s recommendations for improvement.

NHTSA has been faulted in previous government investigations lax oversight of large General Motors and Toyota recalls.

FACEBOOK-ZUCKERBERG-HOLOCAUST

Zuckerberg: Holocaust deniers won’t be banned from Facebook

NEW YORK (AP) — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says while he finds Holocaust denial “deeply offensive,” he doesn’t believe that such content should be banned from Facebook.

Speaking with Recode’s Kara Swisher, Zuckerberg, who is Jewish, said in an interview published Wednesday that he thinks there are things “that different people get wrong.” He added that he doesn’t think they are “intentionally” getting it wrong. At this point, Swisher cut in and said that in the case of Holocaust deniers, it may be intentionally wrong.

The remarks sparked criticism, including from the Anti-Defamation League, which said in a statement that Facebook has a “moral and ethical obligation” not to allow people to disseminate Holocaust denial on its platform.

Zuckerberg said offensive content isn’t necessarily banned unless it is to organize harm or attack someone.

INTERIOR SECRETARY-HALLIBURTON

US Interior watchdog investigating Zinke’s role in land deal

DENVER (AP) — The U.S. Interior Department’s internal watchdog has opened an investigation into Secretary Ryan Zinke’s involvement in a land deal with the head of an energy services company that does business with the agency.

Deputy Inspector General Mary Kendall said in a letter Wednesday to congressional Democrats that the investigation started Monday.

The Associated Press reported last month that Kendall’s office was looking into lawmakers’ complaints over a charitable foundation created by Zinke and run by his wife, Lola.

The foundation allowed a company co-owned by Halliburton chairman David Lesar to use land for a commercial development in Zinke’s hometown in Montana.

Zinke spokeswoman Heather Swift has said he did nothing wrong and that Zinke resigned from the foundation’s board of directors prior to the land deal.

RIDESHARE DRIVER RAPE CHARGES

Lyft beefing up background checks after latest driver arrest

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Ridesharing company Lyft says it’s beefing up its background checks after a driver arrested for rape was found to be in the United States illegally.

Lyft spokeswoman Kate Margolis says the company’s “enhanced detection processes” will apply to new applicants and existing drivers. She didn’t discuss the changes in detail.

San Francisco Police arrested 36-year-old Lyft driver Orlando Vilchez Lazo last week and charged him with raping four women he lured to his car pretending to be their rideshare driver. Margolis says Lyft fired Vilchez Lazo on Friday. She and police investigators say there’s no evidence Vilchez Lazo was on duty when the attacks occurred.

JAPAN-DIDI-SOFTBANK

Didi, SoftBank set up taxi-hailing joint venture in Japan

TOKYO (AP) — Chinese mobile service giant Didi Chuxing (dee-dee chuh-shing) and Tokyo-based SoftBank Corp. have set up a joint venture for taxi-hailing in Japan.

The companies announced the plan today for a service that uses artificial intelligence and data analysis on a technology platform available for free to all taxi companies in Japan.

They say the service will roll out later this year, starting with a free trial run in Osaka, and expanding to expanding to Kyoto, Fukuoka, Okinawa and Tokyo.

The move marks the arrival of a major Chinese mobile transportation platform in a nation that has resisted ride-sharing businesses and protected its traditional taxi companies.

The joint venture is mainly targeting the growing legions of Chinese tourists in Japan.

PHILADELPHIA SODA TAX

Philadelphia’s tax on soda upheld by state Supreme Court

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Philadelphia’s tax on soda and other sweetened drinks has been upheld. On Wednesday, the state’s highest court rejected a challenge by merchants and the beverage industry.

The Supreme Court ruled the 1.5-cent-per-ounce (per 28 grams) levy is aimed at distributors and dealers and does not illegally duplicate another tax. The four-justice majority said the state taxes sales at the retail level, a cost that falls directly on consumers, but the beverage tax applies to distributor and dealer-level transactions.

Philadelphia’s enactment of the soda tax has inspired several other cities around the country to pass similar measures.

Philadelphia’s beverage tax raised nearly $79 million in 2017, over its first 12 months in place.

