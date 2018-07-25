Update on the latest in business:

FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian markets rising after corporate gains boost Wall Street

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets rose today after Wall Street gained on strong corporate earnings amid U.S.-Chinese trade tensions.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index gained 0.4 percent and the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.1 percent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng advanced 0.8 percent and India’s Sensex was 0.1 percent higher. Benchmarks in New Zealand and Southeast Asia also advanced. Seoul’s Kospi was off 8 points. Taiwan also declined.

Advertisement

Yesterday on Wall Street, the S&P 500 index rose 0.5 percent to 2,820.40. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.8 percent to 25,241.94. And the Nasdaq composite lost 1.11 points to 7,840.77.

TRUMP-TRADE

Trump suggests no tariffs between US, Europe

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he’ll propose to European officials today that both sides drop all tariffs, barriers and subsidies.

Trump has floated the idea in the past, but he tweeted Tuesday night that he doubts the Europeans will go for the idea.

The president says on Twitter: “That would finally be called Free Market and Fair Trade! Hope they do it, we are ready – but they won’t!”

Trump tweeted earlier Tuesday that trade partners must either negotiate a fair deal or pay tariffs.

Trump is meeting Wednesday with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker (zhahn-KLOHD’ YUN’-kur). The U.S. and European allies have been at odds over the president’s tariffs on steel imports and are meeting as the trade dispute threatens to spread to automobile production.

TRUMP-TRADE-MEXICO

Trump pushes for speedy NAFTA renegotiation in Mexico letter

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has released a one-page letter from President Donald Trump in which the U.S. leader urges a speedy renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Trump also warns there could be a much different route should the discussions drag out. In the past, he has threatened to cancel NAFTA.

The U.S. leader says in the letter dated Friday that he believes a successful NAFTA renegotiation will lead to more jobs and higher wages for both Mexico and the U.S.

He also agrees with four bilateral priorities laid out by Lopez Obrador in an earlier July letter: trade, migration, development and security.

Representatives from Mexico, Canada and the U.S. are set to meet in Washington on Thursday to resume the trade talks.

TRUMP-TRADE-FARMERS

Farmers applaud federal help but want trade deals done

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Many farmers are critical of President Donald Trump’s tariffs and the damage done to commodity prices and markets, but say they are appreciative that he has offered to provide cash to help make up their losses.

Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced Tuesday a $12 billion plan to borrow money from the U.S. Treasury to pay producers of commodities including soybeans, corn and wheat to compensate for losses due to trade disputes. The USDA also will buy surplus supplies of others including milk, fruit, nuts and rice and distribute them to food banks.

Perdue says the plan is a short-term solution to give Trump time to negotiate trade deals.

Congressional Republicans are expressing deep skepticism of the plan, saying farmers want free trade, not handouts. They say the aid package could help short-term, but they’re worried about losing long-term access to export markets

Farmers say they’d rather have tariffs ended and trade restarted with China, Mexico, Canada and the European Union.

TAX OVERHAUL-PART TWO

House GOP launches push for permanent individual tax cuts

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans have launched an effort to expand the massive tax law they muscled through Congress last year, aiming to make permanent the individual tax cuts and small-business income deductions now set to expire in 2026.

The push before the midterm elections, which clicked into gear Tuesday, is portrayed as championing the middle class and small businesses. Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, who heads the tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee, said making the tax cuts permanent would build on the tax law’s economic boost by adding 1.5 million new jobs and increasing wages.

With the elections about four months away, polls are showing mixed support among voters for the $1.5 trillion package of individual and corporate tax cuts that President Donald Trump signed into law as his marquee legislative achievement.

TRUMP-HEALTH OVERHAUL

Trump administration to resume ‘Obamacare’ insurer payments

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration says it will restore Affordable Care Act payments to insurers that it had recently frozen, leading to concerns about higher premiums next year.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services made the announcement Tuesday evening in an email.

About $10 billion is at stake through a premium stabilization program. Insurers with healthier-than-average customers pay into the program, and the money goes to insurers with sicker patients. No taxpayer subsidies are involved.

The administration had faced widespread criticism for its original move, with insurers warning of premium increases and exits from the market. Republican lawmakers were concerned about political fallout affecting the midterm elections.

IVANKA TRUMP COMPANY

Ivanka Trump shutting down fashion company

NEW YORK (AP) — Ivanka Trump is shutting down her fashion line of dresses, shoes and handbags that became a target of political boycotts and spurred concerns about conflicts of interest after her father was elected.

The president’s daughter said in statement she made the decision so she could focus more on work as a White House adviser. She had stepped away from the day-to-day management of her company when she joined President Donald Trump’s administration.

Ivanka Trump recently has been encouraging U.S. companies to pledge to hire American workers. Her own company has been criticized for making its products in Chinese factories, for the conditions in those factories, and for being granted trademarks by foreign governments such as China that would want to curry favor with the president.

EUROPE-BREXIT

German FM: up to Britain to secure orderly EU exit

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s foreign minister says Britain must act to secure an orderly departure from the European Union, and the bloc won’t make any deals to Europe’s detriment.

Britain’s new foreign secretary, Jeremy Hunt, said earlier this week that the U.K. could crash out without an agreement next year because of the hard line taken by EU negotiators.

But German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told the Funke (FUN’-keh) newspaper group in comments published today that “for the withdrawal to be as controlled as possible, the British government will have to move.” He cited the border between Ireland and Northern Ireland and the integrity of the EU’s internal market.

He added: “It is not five minutes to midnight, it is two minutes to midnight. But we will not let ourselves be put under pressure.”

BRANDED WOMEN

Heiress Clare Bronfman released on $100M bond

NEW YORK (AP) — An heiress to the Seagram’s liquor fortune has been released on $100 million bond after pleading not guilty to racketeering charges related to a New York self-help group accused of branding women and forcing them into unwanted sex.

Clare Bronfman left a Brooklyn federal court Tuesday without speaking to reporters. She is the 39-year-old daughter of the late billionaire philanthropist and former Seagram chairman Edgar Bronfman Sr.

She has been involved in financing NXIVM (NEHK’-see-uhm) and supporting its co-founder, Keith Raniere, who was arrested in Mexico this year and was brought to the U.S. to face charges that he, along with TV actress Allison Mack, coerced followers into becoming slaves to senior members.

Also arrested Tuesday were Nancy Salzman, who was the organization’s longtime president; her daughter, Lauren Salzman; and a former bookkeeper for the group, Kathy Russell. All three were released on bail without entering pleas.

RESTAURANT VIDEO-DETROIT

Employee posts video of unsanitary restaurant, loses job

DETROIT (AP) — A Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen employee in Detroit says she lost her job after posting cellphone video showing unsanitary conditions in the food storage and preparation areas.

Shakita Shemere told The Associated Press on Tuesday that a manager told her to leave Monday night as she was livestreaming the video on Facebook. It shows uncovered containers of what appears to be raw chicken in a freezer, dirty containers stacked for reuse and trash across much of the floor.

The 20-year-old Shemere says she made the recording after the manager yelled at her for screaming when she saw a cockroach.

The AP left a voicemail seeking comment from the restaurant’s manager or owner.

The restaurant was closed Tuesday. Detroit’s health department says management was cooperating and following cleaning protocols.

Popeyes’ corporate office says the franchise owner was working with health officials.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.