Update on the latest in business:

WALL STREET

Facebook drags down tech stocks

NEW YORK (AP) — A steep drop in Facebook is pulling technology stocks lower, but other sectors are rising as investors hope for progress on trade talks.

Facebook plummeted about 18 percent after warning of slower revenue growth. Ford fell 5 percent after announcing a big restructuring.

Qualcomm, Comcast and D.R. Horton rose after turning in solid results.

Gains in Boeing, 3M and Caterpillar helped lift the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Those companies would benefit if the U.S. and Europe make progress in defusing their trade fight.

Small-company stocks rose. More stocks rose than fell on the New York Stock Exchange.

WALL STREET-FACEBOOK

Facebook’s fall involves huge numbers

NEW YORK (AP) — The erosion in the value of Facebook as it is perceived on Wall Street involves some staggering numbers.

In midday trading, the company’s market value — the number of outstanding shares multiplied by the value of a single stock — fell by more than $122 billion.

That means that in one day, just the decline in Facebook’s market value is roughly the entire market value of McDonald’s or Nike, give or take a few billion. And it far exceeds total market value of major U.S. multinational corporations such as General Electric, Eli Lilly or Caterpillar.

TRUMP-TRADE-MNUCHIN

Treasury secretary says talks will address steel and aluminum tariffs

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Stephen Mnuchin says addressing steel and aluminum tariffs and counter tariffs will be covered in the first phase of new negotiations between the United States and the European Union.

Mnuchin says President Donald Trump and his European counterparts reached an “agreement in principle” to avoid an escalation in their trade dispute.

He is reiterating that there will be no new tariffs imposed while the two parties are negotiating a final deal. He says if the US concludes an agreement, there will be no tariffs placed on foreign-made automobiles in the EU.

The Treasury secretary tells reporters at the White House that after steel and aluminum tariffs are resolved, talks will focus on agricultural issues, chemicals and natural gas.

TWITTER-TRUMP

Twitter says it doesn’t ‘shadow ban’ after Trump tweet

NEW YORK (AP) — Twitter shares fell Thursday after President Donald Trump said in a tweet the company was limiting visibility of prominent Republicans and said he was going to look into the matter.

The tweet came after a story in Vice magazine said prominent Republicans such as Republican Party chair Ronna McDaniel were not showing up in one aspect of Twitter’s search function.

While the accounts did show up during a general search, they didn’t automatically populate in a drop-down bar when typing in the name.

Twitter said it was aware that some accounts were not automatically populating but that was due to a bug they are working to fix. The social media site said in a statement it does not make judgments based on political views or substance of tweets.

WORLD TRADE ORGANIZATION-CHINA-US

Amid trade war, US and China exchange invectives at WTO

GENEVA (AP) — Ambassadors from the United States and China have exchanged barbs at the World Trade Organization over the countries’ simmering trade dispute.

The showdown between Dennis Shea and Zhang Xiangchen came at a WTO meeting in Geneva on Thursday, amid concerns the two massive economies are embroiled in a trade war. The Trump administration is putting tariffs on a host of Chinese goods, and China is retaliating.

Shea lashed out at Beijing’s claim that it supports open, transparent, inclusive and non-discriminatory trade. He said: “China’s size magnifies the harm caused by its state-led, mercantilist approach to trade and investment, and this harm is growing every day and can no longer be tolerated.”

Zhang replied that Shea had “made the air smell like gunpowder.”

US-CHINA TARIFFS

China denies Qualcomm delay linked to US tariff spat

BEIJING (AP) — China’s commerce ministry has denied that a lengthy anti-monopoly review that prompted U.S. tech giant Qualcomm Inc. to drop its bid for NXP Semiconductors was caused by Beijing’s tariff dispute with Washington.

A ministry spokesman, Gao Feng, said Thursday the case was an “anti-monopoly enforcement issue” and had nothing to do with Chinese-U.S. trade friction.

Qualcomm dropped the $44 billion bid when its agreement expired at midnight Wednesday without Chinese approval. The delay following U.S. and European approval prompted suggestions Beijing was using the case as leverage in its spiraling tariff dispute with Washington.

EUROPE-ECONOMY

European Central Bank keeps rates, stimulus unchanged

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Markets are looking for more detail from the European Central Bank on when interest rates might start to rise next year after a policy meeting at which the bank left rates and stimulus settings unchanged.

The bank has said it will phase out by year-end its bond-buying stimulus program for the 19 countries that use the euro, and that interest rates will then stay on hold “through the summer” of 2019. Speculation on what that means has ranged from July to September or even later, and bank President Mario Draghi may address the question at his post-decision news conference.

The ECB is withdrawing stimulus as the economy grows, but doing it so slowly that its policy is diverging sharply from that of the U.S. Federal Reserve, which is already raising rates.

DURABLE GOODS

Orders for US durable goods rise a solid 1 percent in June

WASHINGTON (AP) — Orders for long-lasting U.S. factory goods rose in June after declining for two months, a sign manufacturing is still growing despite a series of global trade disputes.

The Commerce Department said Thursday that durable goods orders — items meant to last at least three years, from cars to appliances — rose 1 percent in June. Excluding the volatile transportation category, orders increased 0.4 percent, the fifth straight monthly gain.

Demand for metals, such as steel and aluminum, fell 0.4 percent, the second straight drop. Prices for the two metals have risen sharply since the Trump administration placed duties on them this spring.

Orders for most other goods, however, remained healthy, evidence that U.S. trade fights with China, the European Union, Canada and Mexico have yet to significantly restrain manufacturing growth.

MORTGAGE RATES

Average US mortgage rates edge up; 30-year at 4.54 percent

WASHINGTON (AP) — Long-term U.S. mortgage rates edged up slightly this week, reaching their highest levels since late June.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the average rate on 30-year, fixed-rate mortgages rose to 4.54 percent from 4.52 percent last week. Long-term loan rates have been running at their highest levels in seven years. The average benchmark 30-year rate reached a high this year of 4.66 percent on May 24. The rate stood at 3.92 percent a year ago.

The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate loans ticked up to 4.02 percent this week from 4.00 percent last week.

UNITED NATURAL FOODS-SUPERVALU

United Natural Foods to buy Supervalu for $1.26 billion

United Natural Foods is buying Supervalu for $1.26 billion, creating a grocery food wholesaler with a diverse customer base.

United Natural Foods of Providence, Rhode Island, said Thursday it’s paying $32.50 per share in cash, or a premium of 67 percent, for each share of Supervalu Inc. Including the assumption of debt, the deal is valued at nearly $3 billion.

Over time, the company will divest Supervalu’s retail operations, which operate under names including Cub Foods and Hornbacher’s.

Minneapolis-based Supervalu reported separately that quarterly sales rose 35 percent, with wholesale sales up 49 percent. The company swung to a first-quarter loss of $21 million, or 70 cents per share.

In premarket trading, Supervalu shares soared 63 percent to $31.85. The stock had been down 22 percent in the past year.

