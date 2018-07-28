Listen Live Sports

US, Turkey discuss detained US pastor after Trump threat

July 28, 2018 1:56 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has spoken to his Turkish counterpart about an American pastor detained on terrorism and espionage charges.

It could be a possible indication the NATO allies are trying to ease tensions that flared this week after President Donald Trump said the U.S. would impose sanctions in retaliation. Turkey has called that a “cheap threat.”

The State Department says Pompeo spoke Saturday with Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu (MEHV’-loot chah-voo-SHOH’-loo) and they “committed to continued discussions to resolve the matter and address other issues of common concern.”

Andrew Craig Brunson was detained in the aftermath of a failed 2016 coup against Turkey’s government. He denies the charges.

Brunson was let out of jail Wednesday after 1 1/2 years and transferred to house arrest. Trump says that’s not enough.

