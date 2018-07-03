Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Verdict in German neo-Nazi trial expected next week

July 3, 2018 5:47 am
 
BERLIN (AP) — The main defendant in a high-profile neo-Nazi murder trial in Germany has denied responsibility for the killings in her closing words at the five-year proceedings.

Prosecutors accuse Beate Zschaepe of being part of the National Socialist Underground group that allegedly targeted migrants, killing 10 people between 2000 and 2007. Two other members of the group were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in 2011.

Presiding judge Manfred Goetzl said Tuesday that the Munich state court plans to deliver its verdict in the trial of Zschaepe and other defendants on July 11.

News agency dpa reported that Zschaepe, in her closing statement to the trial, told the court: “Please do not convict me for something that I neither wanted nor did.”

The Associated Press

