Coroner awaiting toxicology results in police shooting case

July 31, 2018 3:13 pm
 
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A coroner says he is waiting for the results of toxicology tests on a man shot by a police officer near a popular Pennsylvania amusement park.

The Lehigh County coroner’s office said Tuesday that 44-year-old Joseph Santos of Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey, died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say Santos was damaging cars and interfering with traffic Saturday in South Whitehall Township near Dorney Park before an officer confronted him.

Coroner Scott Grim ruled his death homicide, meaning death at another’s hand. After state police investigate, the district attorney will decide whether the shooting was justified.

The Make The Road Pennsylvania group says Santos’ behavior didn’t justify the shooting and called it “extreme police brutality.” A vigil is scheduled at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday near the shooting scene.

