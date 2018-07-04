Listen Live Sports

Virginia county to house adult immigrants in former jail

July 4, 2018 2:25 pm
 
BOWLING GREEN, Va. (AP) — A Virginia county says it has reached an agreement with the federal government to detain immigrants who have entered the U.S. illegally in a former regional jail.

Caroline County said Tuesday that the five-year deal involving the facility previously known as the Peumansend Creek Regional Jail was reached after almost a year of negotiations.

The county’s press release says the facility will house adult male and female immigrants who have no children.

The Free Lance-Star reports U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement will run the center, which is located on Fort A.P. Hill and will now be known as the Caroline Detention Facility.

County Administrator Charles Culley says the first detainees will arrive in 30 days.

County officials expect the deal will reinstate up to 120 jobs that were lost when the jail closed.

