Virginia House speaker appeals redistricting ruling

July 9, 2018 3:46 pm
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Republicans are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a recent court ruling that 11 districts were unconstitutionally gerrymandered and need to be redrawn.

House Speaker Kirk Cox filed a notice of appeal Friday.

A three-judge panel ruled 2-1 last month in a lawsuit that accused lawmakers of illegally packing black voters into certain districts to make surrounding districts whiter and more Republican.

The judges ordered lawmakers to redraw the state map by Oct. 30.

But lawyers for Republicans also asked Friday for the deadline to be put off until the Supreme Court weighs in on the case. Virginia House seats are up for election in 2019.

