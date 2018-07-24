Listen Live Sports

Virginia police issue report on police shooting of naked man

July 24, 2018 4:49 pm
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia police department has submitted a report on its investigation into the fatal shooting of a naked man on an interstate highway.

The Richmond Police Department said in a statement Tuesday it has submitted a report to the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office on the May 14 fatal shooting of Marcus-David Peters. The statement said the report includes witness statements, security camera videos, the officer’s body camera video and forensic evidence.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office will issue a determination and finding.

Peters was shot and killed by a Richmond police officer on Interstate 95. Peters was unarmed but charged at the officer, who first fired a stun gun and then his service weapon.

The shooting comes amid national controversies regarding race and officer-involved shootings. Both Peters and the officer are black.

