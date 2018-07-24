Listen Live Sports

White cop charged in shooting of black teen waives hearing

July 24, 2018 3:15 pm
 
PITTSBURGH (AP) — A white police officer charged in the shooting death of an unarmed black Pennsylvania teenager as he fled a traffic stop has waived his preliminary hearing.

A lawyer representing Michael Rosfeld told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Tuesday that he can’t raise an affirmative defense that the shooting was justified at the preliminary hearing. Rosfeld is charged with criminal homicide in the death of 17-year-old Antwon Rose on June 19 after pulling over the car he was riding in over. The East Pittsburgh officer suspected the car was connected to a drive-by shooting in a nearby town.

In Pennsylvania, judges hold preliminary hearings to decide whether enough evidence exists to hold defendants for trial.

Rosfeld was scheduled to appear Friday but will instead be arraigned Aug. 22 and stand trial.

This story has been corrected to show the police officer waived his preliminary hearing, not his preliminary trial.

