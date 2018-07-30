Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
White House condemns violence in Nicaragua

July 30, 2018 10:55 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is condemning months of violent conflict in Nicaragua that has left hundreds dead.

Spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says in a statement that President Daniel Ortega and his vice president are “ultimately responsible for the pro-government parapolice that have brutalized their own people.” She adds that the United States supports efforts by the Roman Catholic Church to mediate.

The administration has imposed sanctions on three Nicaraguans, including the national police commissioner, for human rights abuses and corruption. Sanders said “these are a start, not an end, of potential sanctions.”

Sanders said the U.S. is revoking or restricting visas for officials and their families responsible for police violence against protesters and others, and when “they have prevented victims from receiving care.”

