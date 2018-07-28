Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

White House restores question to Trump-Putin transcript

July 28, 2018 7:38 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House has updated its transcript of President Donald Trump’s news conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin to include a key question an American journalist asked the Russian leader.

This question to Putin — “Did you want President Trump to win the election?” — was left out of the initial version of the White House transcript of the July 16 news conference after Trump and Putin held a summit in Finland.

The White House had said the omission was “by no means malicious,” blaming an audio glitch.

A subsequent search of the transcript showed Saturday that it had been updated to include the question.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Putin had answered, “Yes, I did. Yes, I did,” but it was difficult to follow without the question.

___

Online: White House transcript: https://bit.ly/2NjJW9s

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News Lifestyle News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington