White House wants comment on replacement to Obama ocean plan

July 25, 2018 12:01 am
 
The U.S. government is seeking input about a draft of a new plan to identify ocean research needs following President Donald Trump’s decision to scrap former President Barack Obama’s ocean policy.

The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy’s National Science and Technology Council has developed the plan. It’s called “Science and Technology for America’s Oceans.”

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the draft plan focuses on understanding the ocean, promoting economic prosperity and ensuring maritime security. It also puts a premium on safeguarding human health and developing resilient coastal communities.

The government is soliciting the feedback about a month after Trump gave an order revoking the 2010 oceans policy. It’s taking public comment until Aug. 27.

Online: http://www.noaa.gov/stories/advancing-vision-of-science-and-technology-for-americas-oceans

