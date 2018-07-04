Widow tapped to serve remainder of Maryland delegate’s term

LINTHICUM, Md. (AP) — The widow of a longtime Maryland delegate who died last month has been tapped to serve the rest of his term.

The Baltimore Sun reports the Anne Arundel County Democratic Central Committee nominated Alice Sophocleus to fill the vacancy left after the death of her husband, Ted Sophocleus.

Gov. Larry Hogan will have up to 30 days to approve that choice.

Ted Sophocleus died June 8 at a Baltimore hospital. He was 79. The Anne Arundel County Democrat had surgery earlier this year after a neck injury, and took a brief leave of absence during the 2018 session.

His term ends in November. He had been seeking another term in the District 32 primary election.

Sophocleus was a pharmacist who was appointed to a seat in the Maryland House of Delegates in 1993 and elected to his own seat in 1998.

