Wife: Illinois man killed by police was ‘mad’ at government

July 11, 2018 12:16 pm
 
SOUTH ELGIN, Ill. (AP) — Relatives say a suburban Chicago man who was killed by police fired at officers because he was distraught over financial woes and other problems.

Frank Dripps was fatally shot on July 4, the climax of an overnight standoff in South Elgin. Police say three officers were shot by Dripps, but their injuries weren’t serious.

Dripps’ sister, Deborah Martin, tells The Courier-News that it “pains” the family to know officers were injured. Paula Dripps says her husband had just learned that his Social Security disability benefits were being eliminated. The government also was demanding repayment of $6,000 to $7,000.

Paula Dripps says, “He was mad at the government.”

Police responded to shots fired at the couple’s condo. Deborah Martin says her brother wanted to end his life.

Information from: The Courier-News, http://couriernews.chicagotribune.com/

