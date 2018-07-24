Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Wife of ex-St. Louis police chief killed by falling concrete

July 24, 2018 12:51 pm
 
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say a prominent businesswoman and the wife of a former St. Louis police chief was killed instantly when a 1-ton chunk of concrete fell from a bridge over a roadway and crushed her car.

Police on Tuesday identified the victim as 58-year-old Janet Torrisi-Mokwa, the wife of former chief Joe Mokwa.

Investigators say Torrisi-Mokwa was driving along Forest Park Parkway Monday when a driver lost control on the bridge over the parkway and slammed into the concrete barrier. A large chunk of concrete was dislodged and fell onto Torrisi-Mokwa’s Tesla below.

Police say the 22-year-old driver of the car that struck the barrier was treated for minor injuries.

Torrisi-Mokwa was the founder of Congruence Inc., a leadership advisory firm, and was active with the Humane Society of Missouri.

