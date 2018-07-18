Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Woman faces retrial on charges of suffocating husband

July 18, 2018 2:45 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HACKENSACK, N.J. (AP) — Bail has been set at $1 million for a New Jersey facing a retrial on charges she killed her ailing husband by smothering him with a plastic bag and tried to kill her daughter the same way.

Jenny Tran was convicted of aggravated manslaughter and received a 50-year prison sentence. But a state appellate court overturned that conviction last month, citing trial-related errors.

Bergen County prosecutors say they will appeal to the state Supreme Court and are prepared for a retrial.

Authorities have said Tran was concerned about her finances after her husband had a stroke in November 2008. She allegedly told investigators that killing him would allow him to go to a better place, and she wanted to kill her children and herself for the same reasons.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington